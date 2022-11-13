Published November 13, 2022

By Diego Vergel de Dios · 3 min read

The last season of the New York Yankees ended in disappointment as they lost to long-time rival Houston Astros. There were a plethora of struggles during the latter part of the season, but the focus now heads to free agency for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is the most talked about fellow who is heading to free agency, but Yankees fans cannot take for granted the value first baseman Anthony Rizzo brings to New York.

When the Yankees were on a tear at the early juncture of the season, Rizzo was one of the key catalysts of the run because of the immense power that he continues to possess at the plate. There were instances wherein manager Aaron Boone would rotate Rizzo at any part at the top of the order, and he would continue to contribute. Coming off a fantastic season and entering free agency, the sought-out 1B will be a popular name in the next few weeks.

San Francisco Giants

An organization that has a ton of money to spend in the offseason will be on the lookout for a first baseman. The San Francisco Giants had their usual reliable in Brandon Belt in that position, but his numbers plummeted the past two seasons, so they will need to retool their lineup with a big bat like Rizzo. As an organization with the financial resources, it is inevitable for them to be in discussions with most well-known free agents this season.

Since the Giants are known to surround their main guys with perfect supplementary parts, Anthony Rizzo can feel confident that he will not be left as a star who will carry the production. At 33 years of age, Rizzo will unlikely be given a long-term contract, so he will need to attract other free agents for them to formulate a legitimate contender in the tough NL West.

Boston Red Sox

Moving from the Yankees to the Boston Red Sox will be a tough sight to see for Yankee fans. For the Red Sox, they are in dire need of a first baseman because Eric Hosmer or Bobby Dalbec are not the ones at that position that will catapult them to another playoff appearance. For an organization that is working on keeping both Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers as they are not signed for the long term yet.

Recruiting Rizzo to Boston could be a viable reason why Bogaerts and Devers may remain in the organization. Just being a serious contender last year and a competitive bunch over the past seasons, the Red Sox owners must realize that they need to retool instantly rather than executing a massive rebuild that would take a lengthy process.

Chicago White Sox

The Chicago White Sox were hyped to leap this season, but injuries and struggles derailed their whole season as they failed to reach the postseason this year. They have a slew of youngsters who have bright futures, such as Yoan Moncada, Luis Robert, and Tim Anderson. Thus, Rizzo will realize they have the foundation and nucleus that would benefit from the power and homers he will provide.

The primary reason Anthony Rizzo must consider the White Sox is because former MVP and current White Sox 1B Jose Abreu are likely headed to the Chicago Cubs. As one of their best players, there will be a gaping hole but Rizzo will fit right into the system. This possible move could be similar to how the Atlanta Braves lost Freddie Freeman but suddenly acquired another superstar Matt Olson who plays the same position as Freeman.