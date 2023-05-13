Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo was at the center of the team’s 6-5 win over the Tampa Bay Rays Friday night. The game started with Yankees fans in attendance receiving an Anthony Rizzo Mandalorian bobblehead. It ended with Rizzo launching a pair of home runs, including a game-winning two-run homer in the eighth inning that put the Yankees ahead for good.

Considering he led the Yankees to a key victory over the Rays on his own Mandalorian bobblehead night, Rizzo had the perfect response when he was asked if he’s “a big Star Wars guy.”

“I am now,” Rizzo told reporters with a smile.

Anthony Rizzo. Big Star Wars guy now 😂 pic.twitter.com/vDXRcPt2Wn — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) May 13, 2023

Had Rizzo not hit a pair of home runs, Friday would’ve marked a devastating loss for the Yankees. New York ace Gerrit Cole started the game. The Yankees took a 4-2 lead into the eighth inning. Rays outfielder Josh Lowe hit a three-run homer off Michael King that gave Tampa Bay a 5-4 edge.

Because of Rizzo, the Yankees trail the Rays by eight games in the AL East. Another loss at the hands of Tampa Bay would’ve given the Rays a 10-game edge over New York. The Rays beat the Yankees in three of their first four meetings of the 2023 season.

“It was electric tonight,” Rizzo said. “There was extra juice behind the fans; we recognized that right away. I think this division is really good for the game right now; it’s a dogfight every night. I feel like as this season goes on, none of these teams in the division will back down, that’s for sure.”

During what’s been an uneven start to the year for New York, Rizzo has been the team’s best everyday player. The veteran leads the Yankees with eight home runs and 20 RBI. Rizzo’s .301 batting average and .387 on-base percentage are also the best among New York hitters who have played more than 10 games.