Antonio Brown hit with $1.2 million verdict over alleged assault of truck driver

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was ordered to pay $1.2 million in damages on Tuesday following an incident where he allegedly assaulted a truck driver back in 2020. A jury in Broward County awarded the plaintiff, Anton Tumanov, $407,000 for past and future medical costs. He was also awarded $793,000 for past and future pain and suffering caused by Brown.

According to TMZ Sports, Antonio Brown did not even bother to show up and defend himself in court earlier this month.

This result stems from an altercation in January of 2020. Tumanov claimed that he got into a confrontation with Brown after delivering a package to his home in Florida. The two men reportedly got into a dispute over the charges and Brown hit him multiple times and damaged his vehicle. Tumanov initially filed the lawsuit in May of 2021, but the wheels of justice move slowly.

There were also criminal charges filed against Brown. However, he was able to have those dismissed in June of 2020 after agreeing to probation, community service and anger management classes.

The embattled former receiver continues to find himself in the news. Brown is inarguably one of the more talented wide receivers to ever step on the football field. But one controversy after another saw him ousted from the Steelers. After his playing career was seemingly revived multiple times by Tom Brady, Brown has taken every opportunity to throw the future Hall of Fame quarterback under the bus.

It’s unlikely that this result is going to keep Brown from continuing to make waves.