Fans are not letting Antonio Brown disrespect football's favorite celeb couple. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were the targets of the former NFL star's NSFW social media post.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver wrote a racist and misogynistic post about Kelce, writing on X, “Travis Kelce need some black p—- bro washed #CTESPN.”

Brown is known for his inappropriate remarks and used this moment not only to be offensive toward Black women but give a quick promo for his CTESPN business.

Kelce and Swift have not responded to his comments.

“AB delete this,” one fan wrote.

“ppl need to stop being so hateful,” said another fan. “travis and taylor don't deserve that.”

How Travis Kelce Is Performing Now

Despite Brown's lude comments, Kelce has proven to take the past comments of others to heart and outperformed his previous games with seven catches for 89 yards on his last game on Sunday night (Sept. 29) against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Kelce's performance has been the topic of discussion since his first three games didn't pan out as well for the tight end. While critics began debating about his shortcomings so far this year, he has also acknowledged some of his faults in his performance.

“We're finding ways to win games, but we're not playing our best football,” Travis told Jason Kelce referring to their winning record this season on their podcast New Heights last month. “Everybody can clean it up. I think everyone saw my drop in the fourth quarter with that crucial third down.”

He also spoke about how the opposing teams are using him as a target to stop him.

“I think with how defenses are playing us right now, I'm not really getting a lot of opportunities to make plays down the field, but not using that as an excuse,” he said.

“Moving forward, [I'm] still trying to make sure that I can help the team out in that regard,” Travis continued, adding that the Kansas City Chiefs are “tweaking their game in the right direction” and getting “better,” per Yahoo Entertainment.

While football is the top of mind for Kelce he also has a few other projects that are releasing during the NFL season. Kelce made his acting debut in FX's “Grotesquerie,” which premiered last month. Additionally, he will host “Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?” which is set to premiere on Prime Video on Wednesday, October 16.

Swift is currently on a break from her Eras Tour but it resumes for the final leg on Friday, October 18 in Miami Gardens, Florida.