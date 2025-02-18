Antonio Brown continues to find new ways to keep his name in the headlines, this time by sharing a revealing private exchange with R&B legend Keyshia Cole. The former NFL wide receiver, who has made a habit of stirring controversy online, posted a screenshot of messages allegedly between himself and Cole, accompanied by an intimate photo that has social media buzzing, the TorontoSun reports.

The Messages and the Controversy

Brown’s post featured what appeared to be a topless image of Cole in bed, revealing an “AB” tattoo on her back. Alongside the photo, he shared text messages purportedly from Cole’s Instagram account.

In the messages, Brown wrote, “U want me change wording? Love u know it’s [all] respect love.” He followed up with, “No hate here want meet your son one day if possible.”

Cole, whose Instagram handle was visible in the screenshot, responded, “No. If that’s how u feel. My love ain’t gonna change. No n—a seen me since we met. And that ain’t gone change either.”

Brown then replied, “Miss u miss me. U telling your phone tell me.” Shortly after, the alleged photo of Cole appeared with the message, “I f–king love you. And I ain’t hiding it. So what. I don’t care who KNO.”

While it is unclear when the conversation took place, Brown shared the post with his 2.4 million followers on X, captioning it “KC Day.”

A History of Public Drama

Brown and Cole had a brief relationship in 2022, and their interactions have previously played out in the public eye. That same year, Brown posted a video of Cole displaying her tattoo with a caption that read, “You Ain’t Pimpin Until You Hit An RnB Diva. #FreeAgent #KeepPimpin.”

Cole later addressed the situation in an Instagram Live session, stating that she found Brown’s caption disrespectful. “It was a little harsh,” she admitted while speaking with celebrity stylist EJ King. She recalled that Brown had even offered to edit his caption, but she declined the gesture.

Brown, a father of seven with four different women, has become notorious for using his “CTESPN” X account to fuel online drama. He has repeatedly targeted celebrities such as Taylor Swift, Gisele Bündchen, and Caitlin Clark, often drawing backlash for his inflammatory posts.

Cole is currently in a relationship with rapper Hunxho, which adds another layer of intrigue to Brown’s latest social media stunt. Whether this latest incident will prompt a response from Cole remains to be seen, but given Brown’s history, this likely won’t be the last time he makes headlines for the wrong reasons.