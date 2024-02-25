It sounds like things with actors Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney won't end with Anyone But You, the hit movie they both starred in.
They're already discussing their next project together, according to Variety. Even beyond that, they're reading scripts together.
This is good news, considering the success of their last film together. The romantic comedy brought in $64 million at the domestic box office and earned $100 million worldwide.
Anyone But You is about Bea (Sweeney) and Ben (Powell), who look like a perfect couple, but it's not real at a destination wedding in Australia. They fake their relationship throughout until, eventually, it becomes real.
It has a 53% Tomatometer and 87% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes.
Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney's next project
As for what they have in store coming up, it sounds encouraging.
“When you find somebody that you really jive with, Sydney is so easy to work with and so fun,” Powell said. “We're definitely trying to find the next thing.”
He added, “Please send us all the scripts you got. You know we're here for it. It's been really wonderful to read a lot. Sydney reads everything, by the way, and in record time. She's the fastest reader I think I've ever met. It takes me a little longer, but we're reading everything and just trying to see what makes sense, what we can turn into something that audiences are going to respond to.”
So, seeing what Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney do next will be interesting. Will they be the next Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan? Time will tell.