The M5 World CHampions AP Bren has revealed their choices for the recipients of their M5 Championship Skin and the first-ever Finals MVP skin.
AP Bren Picks Brody and Paquito for M5 Championship Skin
As the champions of the M5 World Championship last 2023, AP Bren gets to pick one hero to don their colors in-game. On top of this, they will also be the first recipient of the Finals MVP skin. Both skins will be co-designed by the team and the players and are expected to go live September this year.
“We feel that Brody has been a big part of our success in the M5 series. This hero has helped our team consistently and ultimately helped retain the [Philippine] era of MLBB, ” AP Bren Director Jab Escutin spoke about the org’s choice of hero. “We want this hero to represent our team’s success inside the game and for our fans to be part of that success by owning the skin and enjoying it.”
Finals MVP David “FlapTzy” Canon picked Paquito for the M5 FMVP skin, and will be co-designing it with MOONTON Games.
“This is the first FMVP skin in MLBB’s history and I am very honored to be the first M series MVP to receive his very own FMVP Skin. I like Paquito because I feel that he represents my personality as a player,” said the EXP laner. “He is very aggressive to protect his teammates but also very focused on the different objectives that the team needs to win.”
Both the M5 Championship skin for Brody and the M5 FMVP skin for Paquito are expected to go live in September 2024. MOONTON Games advises players and fans to keep an eye out on their social media for more updates regarding this skin.
This marks the 5th Championship Skin awarded to the M-series Champions. The first was for Indonesia’s EVOS Legends’ win in 2019, wherein they chose Lancelot as the recipient. Afterward, three Filipino teams had this luxury: Bren Esports for Lancelot, Blacklist International for Estes, and ECHO for Chou.
