Apex Legends Devs Investigate a Bug Banning LGBT Club Tags

Respawn Entertainment, the team behind the battle royale game Apex Legends, is investigating a bug banning users from using LGBT club tags. Read on to learn more about the bug and the actions taken to remedy it.

Last October 21, a Reddit user named u/Mothman_moth recently posted this screenshot on the Apex Legends subreddit and said: “The tag worked in the past, what’s up with this?” The screenshot in question contains the following message: “ERROR. Inappropriate or offensive club tag LGBT.” The user then went on to mention that the tag worked on an older club and that other clubs can still use it. Apex Legends Associate Quality Designer Rico Sanchez (u/el_sanchimoto on the Reddit thread) soon offered a response on the thread, confirming that this is unintentional and that he will look into it himself. Reddit mod u/paradoxally then locked the thread on Saturday morning, noting in their comment that many of the users “can’t behave. As usual.”

While there is no clear reason behind why this happened, some players speculated that the clan tag may have been misused by other players or spam-reported to try and achieve this ban. The Apex Legends public Trello board also does not mention the bug as of the time of writing. Regardless, the developers are already aware of this bug, and hopefully, a fix can be made quickly.

The club feature was first introduced to Apex Legends back in Season 7. The feature allowed players to build a small group of up to 30 players, where they can keep in touch with one another, see the activity of their fellow clubmates, and make club-wide invites for games.

Apex Legends Season 15 will release by November 1, and hopefully, a fix for the club tag error will drop before the new patch comes.

