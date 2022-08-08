Apex Legends: Hunted Brings Vantage, the Survivalist Sniper
The Apex Legends: Hunted patch lands August 9, and brings the new Legend Vantage, changes to Kings Canyon, and increased level cap, and more.
Apex Legends: Hunted is set to launch on August 9th, and it brings a lot of changes to the game. Everything from RP to almost every gun and Legend are receiving balance updates and changes.
This is gonna be pretty wordy, so we’re beginning with the skills of Vantage, the newest participant of the Apex Games.
Vantage – Survivalist Sniper
Xiomara “Mara” Contreras is a survivalist who can see a threat coming from down her sniper scope from thousands of meters away. Born to a wrongfully-convicted criminal who gave birth to her alone on the barren ice planet Págos, Vantage has grown into the ultimate survivalist. Forced to live off a hostile land, she became unfathomably good with a scoped weapon.
Passive: Spotter’s Lens
Aim down sights to scout with your eyepiece (unarmed or with mid- to long-range scopes) and use a bullet drop indicator to see where your shots will land.
Tactical: Echo Location
Position your winged companion Echo and then Launch towards him. Must have line of sight to Echo for Launch.
Ultimate: Sniper’s Mark
Use your custom sniper rifle to mark enemy targets which applies a damage bonus for you and your team.
Kings Canyon Update
The Salvage operation on Skull Town and Thunderdome is done, and the space has been refilled with sand, changing the landscape and reforging Kings Canyon.
Level Cap Increase
Level 500 is no longer the maximum account level for players. 3 additional tiers of 500 levels have been added, effectively raising the maximum level to Level 500 Tier 3. This means more rewards for players too, as this will add 345 Apex Packs, and guarantees everyone an heirloom solely by leveling up. The total Apex Packs obtainable from account leveling is now 544.
Battle Pass Changes
Some Battle Pass challenges can be progressed in both Battle Royale or non-Battle Royale modes.
Patch Notes
Ranged Changes
- Additional +5 Entry Cost to all
- Removed diminishing RP returns on kills and eliminations
Balance Updates
Laser Sights
- New attachment for SMGs and Pistols, replaces barrels.
- Reduces hipfire spread.
Crate Rotation
- G7 Scout and Volt SMG returns to the floor.
- Bocek Compound bow and Rampage LMG enters the crate.
Crafting Rotation
- Wingman and CAR SMG returns to the floor.
- Devotion LMG and RE-45 + Hammerpoint enters the crafter
Gold Weapon Rotation
- Hemlok, R-99, Mozambique, G7 Scout, Longbow DMR
SMGs
- Increased base hipfire spread
Assault Rifles
- Increased base hipfire spread
EVA-8
- Recoil improved
- Can now take stocks
- 1 pellet removed from blast pattern
- Fire rate increased from 2.0 to 2.3
- Pellet damage increased from 6 to 7
- Increased bolt rate of fire bonuses
- White: 1.1 to 1.1
- Blue: 1.14 to 1.2
- Purple: 1.2 to 1.3
Bocek Compound Bow
- Full draw damage increased from 60 to 70
- Draw speed tempo increased from 0.32 to 0.38
- Shattercaps pellet damage increased from 11 to 12
- You can no longer collect fired arrows
- Arrows will no longer spawn on the floor
Rampage LMG
- Damage increased from 26 to 28
- Rampage now comes with a Thermite Grenade
Volt SMG
- Damage reduced from 17 to 15
CAR SMG
- Will no longer take barrel attachments
G7 Scout
- Damage reduced from 36 to 34
- Headshot multiplier reduced from 2.0 to 1.75
- Double Tap hop=up burst fire delay increased from 0.375 to 0.4
LSTAR
- Projectile speed increased
- Number of shots before overheat at base increased from 20 to 24
- Bright red flash when hitting non-armored targets removed.
RE-45
- Ironsight FOV increased to 70 to be consistent with other pistols
- Strafe speed increased by 5% to be consistent with other pistols
Wingman
- Now uses Sniper ammo and magazines
Sniper Ammo
- Inventory stack increased from 24 to 28
- Ammo boxes now contain 14 instead of 12
Spitfire
- Increase vertical barrel climb on recoil
- Now uses Light ammo and magazines
30-30 Repeater
- The base 30-30 Repeater now has Dual Loader.
- Now takes Skullpiercer Rifling
Mastiff
- Reduced projectile growth
- Base firer ate reduced from 1.1 to 1.2
- Removed Dual Loader
Sentinel
- The base Sentinel now has Deadeye’s Tempo
Hop-Ups
- Double Tap
- Adds burst fire to EVA-8 and G7 Scout
- Skullpiercer
- Increases headshot damage by 35% on the Longbow, Wingman, and 30-30 Repeater.
- Deadeye’s Tempo and Shatter Caps removed from floor loot
- Quality of Boosted Loader reduced from Legendary to Epic
Backpack Gold Perk
- Added Deep Pockets perk, larger medical supply stacks in your inventory
- Medkits and Batteries now stack to 3
- Phoenix Kits now stack to 2
Knockdown Shield Gold Perk
- Previous Backpack perk Guardian Angel now moved to the Knockdown Shield
- Self Revive removed.
Arc Star
- Reduced stick damage on armor from 40 to 10
- Removed aim slow on stick but remains on detonation
- Detonation damage increased from 70 to 75
Explosive Holds
- Blue attachments added to the pool
- Laser Sights added to the pool
- Spawn rate of gold magazines reduced
Legends
Valkyrie
- VTOL Jets
- Acceleration on activation decreased by approximately 8%
- Increased fuel consumption on activation by 33%
- Slowing effects debuff aerial boosting and strafing by 20%
- Third orange state added to the fuel meter UI, between green (>60%) and red (<30%).
- Missile Swarm
- Removed aim/turn slow
- Decreased move slow duration from 2.5 to 2.0 seconds
- Reduced explosion radius from 175 to 125.
- Skyward Dive
- Height reduced by 25%
- Launch time reduced from 5.5 seconds to 5.0 seconds.
- Players in Skyward Dive now travel upward slightly slower.
Horizon
- N.E.W.T.’s hitbox adjusted to be more reliably hit
- N.E.W.T. now takes 50% more damage from explosives
Wattson
- Perimeter Security placement system improved
Newcastle
- Retrieve the Wounded
- Move speed during revive increased by 25%
- Turn slow while reviving reduced by 50%
- White Knockdown shield health increased from 150 to 200
- Blue Knockdown shield health increased from 250 to 300
- Mobile Shield
- HP increased from 350 to 500
- Max movement speed doubled
- Castle Wall
- Turn slow to electrical barrier effects added and increased slow effect to movement
Mad Maggie
- Riot Drill
- Doubled projectile launch speed
- Wrecking Ball
- Now travels twice as far while dropping the same amount of magnets.
- Increased duration from 5 seconds to 10 seconds
- Increased Magnet Spawn delay from 0.4 seconds to 0.8 seconds
- Now deals damage to enemy placeable objects and destroys Gibraltar’s Dome of Protection.
- Now reliably blinds and slows enemies
Rampart
- Ignores friendly collision on Amped Cover placement
Caustic
- Fixed gas ramping bug: transitioning from friendly to enemy gas would no longer initially damage for more than intended.
Mirage
- A skydiving Valkyrie can now scan Mirage Decoys
- Seer’s Heart Seeker can now pick up Mirage Decoys
Revenant
- Death Totem now shows a placement preview when activated instead of placing immediately
Crafting Update
- When any player interacts with a Materials Harvester, everybody else in the team will earn the Materials
- Shatter Rounds removed from crafting
- Hammerpoints removed from base crafting and added to RE-45 Weapon Craft
- Price of Heavy, Energy, and Sniper mags increased from 25 to 35
- Added Laser Sight to crafting for 25 materials
- Reduced Stock and Barrel price from 35 to 25
- Skullpiercer Rifling Hop-Up added to crafting
- Double Tap Trigger Hop-Up added to crafting
- Kinetic Feeder Hop-Up added to crafting
- Price of Shotgun Bolt increased from 25 to 30
- Price of 2-4x ACOG optic reduced from 35 to 30
Maps
Public matches will have the following maps:
- Kings Canyon
- World’s Edge
- Storm Point
All Battle Royale Maps
- Crafting Materials and Replicators rebalanced
- Rings Adjusted:
- Increased Ring 1 Damage from 2 to 3 HP per tick (equivalent to Ring 2)
- Decreased Ring 1 Preshrink Time from 180 seconds to 60 seconds
- Ring 1 Closing Time delayed:
- Kings Canyon: from 4:10 to 4:32
- World’s Edge: from 3:42 to 4:32
- Storm Point: from 4:15 to 4:35
- Olympus: from 4:10 to 4:32
World’s Edge
- Removed some final rings at Staging
- Buffed the loot on Fragment East from Low to Medium Tier
- OOB added to West rocks at Lava Siphon
Quality of Life
Several Quality of Life changes will also be shipped. Read them in the full Apex Legends: Hunted patch notes found here.
