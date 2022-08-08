Apex Legends: Hunted Brings Vantage, the Survivalist Sniper

The Apex Legends: Hunted patch lands August 9, and brings the new Legend Vantage, changes to Kings Canyon, and increased level cap, and more.

Apex Legends: Hunted is set to launch on August 9th, and it brings a lot of changes to the game. Everything from RP to almost every gun and Legend are receiving balance updates and changes.

This is gonna be pretty wordy, so we’re beginning with the skills of Vantage, the newest participant of the Apex Games.

Vantage – Survivalist Sniper

Xiomara “Mara” Contreras is a survivalist who can see a threat coming from down her sniper scope from thousands of meters away. Born to a wrongfully-convicted criminal who gave birth to her alone on the barren ice planet Págos, Vantage has grown into the ultimate survivalist. Forced to live off a hostile land, she became unfathomably good with a scoped weapon.

Passive: Spotter’s Lens

Aim down sights to scout with your eyepiece (unarmed or with mid- to long-range scopes) and use a bullet drop indicator to see where your shots will land.

Tactical: Echo Location

Position your winged companion Echo and then Launch towards him. Must have line of sight to Echo for Launch.

Ultimate: Sniper’s Mark

Use your custom sniper rifle to mark enemy targets which applies a damage bonus for you and your team.

Kings Canyon Update

The Salvage operation on Skull Town and Thunderdome is done, and the space has been refilled with sand, changing the landscape and reforging Kings Canyon.

Level Cap Increase

Level 500 is no longer the maximum account level for players. 3 additional tiers of 500 levels have been added, effectively raising the maximum level to Level 500 Tier 3. This means more rewards for players too, as this will add 345 Apex Packs, and guarantees everyone an heirloom solely by leveling up. The total Apex Packs obtainable from account leveling is now 544.

Battle Pass Changes

Some Battle Pass challenges can be progressed in both Battle Royale or non-Battle Royale modes.

Patch Notes

Ranged Changes

Additional +5 Entry Cost to all

Removed diminishing RP returns on kills and eliminations

Balance Updates

Laser Sights

New attachment for SMGs and Pistols, replaces barrels.

Reduces hipfire spread.

Crate Rotation

G7 Scout and Volt SMG returns to the floor.

Bocek Compound bow and Rampage LMG enters the crate.

Crafting Rotation

Wingman and CAR SMG returns to the floor.

Devotion LMG and RE-45 + Hammerpoint enters the crafter

Gold Weapon Rotation

Hemlok, R-99, Mozambique, G7 Scout, Longbow DMR

SMGs

Increased base hipfire spread

Assault Rifles

Increased base hipfire spread

EVA-8

Recoil improved

Can now take stocks

1 pellet removed from blast pattern

Fire rate increased from 2.0 to 2.3

Pellet damage increased from 6 to 7

Increased bolt rate of fire bonuses White: 1.1 to 1.1 Blue: 1.14 to 1.2 Purple: 1.2 to 1.3



Bocek Compound Bow

Full draw damage increased from 60 to 70

Draw speed tempo increased from 0.32 to 0.38

Shattercaps pellet damage increased from 11 to 12

You can no longer collect fired arrows

Arrows will no longer spawn on the floor

Rampage LMG

Damage increased from 26 to 28

Rampage now comes with a Thermite Grenade

Volt SMG

Damage reduced from 17 to 15

CAR SMG

Will no longer take barrel attachments

G7 Scout

Damage reduced from 36 to 34

Headshot multiplier reduced from 2.0 to 1.75

Double Tap hop=up burst fire delay increased from 0.375 to 0.4

LSTAR

Projectile speed increased

Number of shots before overheat at base increased from 20 to 24

Bright red flash when hitting non-armored targets removed.

RE-45

Ironsight FOV increased to 70 to be consistent with other pistols

Strafe speed increased by 5% to be consistent with other pistols

Wingman

Now uses Sniper ammo and magazines

Sniper Ammo

Inventory stack increased from 24 to 28

Ammo boxes now contain 14 instead of 12

Spitfire

Increase vertical barrel climb on recoil

Now uses Light ammo and magazines

30-30 Repeater

The base 30-30 Repeater now has Dual Loader.

Now takes Skullpiercer Rifling

Mastiff

Reduced projectile growth

Base firer ate reduced from 1.1 to 1.2

Removed Dual Loader

Sentinel

The base Sentinel now has Deadeye’s Tempo

Hop-Ups

Double Tap Adds burst fire to EVA-8 and G7 Scout

Skullpiercer Increases headshot damage by 35% on the Longbow, Wingman, and 30-30 Repeater.

Deadeye’s Tempo and Shatter Caps removed from floor loot

Quality of Boosted Loader reduced from Legendary to Epic

Backpack Gold Perk

Added Deep Pockets perk, larger medical supply stacks in your inventory Medkits and Batteries now stack to 3 Phoenix Kits now stack to 2



Knockdown Shield Gold Perk

Previous Backpack perk Guardian Angel now moved to the Knockdown Shield

Self Revive removed.

Arc Star

Reduced stick damage on armor from 40 to 10

Removed aim slow on stick but remains on detonation

Detonation damage increased from 70 to 75

Explosive Holds

Blue attachments added to the pool

Laser Sights added to the pool

Spawn rate of gold magazines reduced

Legends

Valkyrie

VTOL Jets Acceleration on activation decreased by approximately 8% Increased fuel consumption on activation by 33% Slowing effects debuff aerial boosting and strafing by 20% Third orange state added to the fuel meter UI, between green (>60%) and red (<30%).

Missile Swarm Removed aim/turn slow Decreased move slow duration from 2.5 to 2.0 seconds Reduced explosion radius from 175 to 125.

Skyward Dive Height reduced by 25% Launch time reduced from 5.5 seconds to 5.0 seconds. Players in Skyward Dive now travel upward slightly slower.



Horizon

N.E.W.T.’s hitbox adjusted to be more reliably hit

N.E.W.T. now takes 50% more damage from explosives

Wattson

Perimeter Security placement system improved

Newcastle

Retrieve the Wounded Move speed during revive increased by 25% Turn slow while reviving reduced by 50% White Knockdown shield health increased from 150 to 200 Blue Knockdown shield health increased from 250 to 300

Mobile Shield HP increased from 350 to 500 Max movement speed doubled

Castle Wall Turn slow to electrical barrier effects added and increased slow effect to movement



Mad Maggie

Riot Drill Doubled projectile launch speed

Wrecking Ball Now travels twice as far while dropping the same amount of magnets. Increased duration from 5 seconds to 10 seconds Increased Magnet Spawn delay from 0.4 seconds to 0.8 seconds Now deals damage to enemy placeable objects and destroys Gibraltar’s Dome of Protection. Now reliably blinds and slows enemies



Rampart

Ignores friendly collision on Amped Cover placement

Caustic

Fixed gas ramping bug: transitioning from friendly to enemy gas would no longer initially damage for more than intended.

Mirage

A skydiving Valkyrie can now scan Mirage Decoys

Seer’s Heart Seeker can now pick up Mirage Decoys

Revenant

Death Totem now shows a placement preview when activated instead of placing immediately

Crafting Update

When any player interacts with a Materials Harvester, everybody else in the team will earn the Materials

Shatter Rounds removed from crafting

Hammerpoints removed from base crafting and added to RE-45 Weapon Craft

Price of Heavy, Energy, and Sniper mags increased from 25 to 35

Added Laser Sight to crafting for 25 materials

Reduced Stock and Barrel price from 35 to 25

Skullpiercer Rifling Hop-Up added to crafting

Double Tap Trigger Hop-Up added to crafting

Kinetic Feeder Hop-Up added to crafting

Price of Shotgun Bolt increased from 25 to 30

Price of 2-4x ACOG optic reduced from 35 to 30

Maps

Public matches will have the following maps:

Kings Canyon

World’s Edge

Storm Point

All Battle Royale Maps

Crafting Materials and Replicators rebalanced

Rings Adjusted: Increased Ring 1 Damage from 2 to 3 HP per tick (equivalent to Ring 2) Decreased Ring 1 Preshrink Time from 180 seconds to 60 seconds Ring 1 Closing Time delayed: Kings Canyon: from 4:10 to 4:32 World’s Edge: from 3:42 to 4:32 Storm Point: from 4:15 to 4:35 Olympus: from 4:10 to 4:32



World’s Edge

Removed some final rings at Staging

Buffed the loot on Fragment East from Low to Medium Tier

OOB added to West rocks at Lava Siphon

Quality of Life

Several Quality of Life changes will also be shipped. Read them in the full Apex Legends: Hunted patch notes found here.

