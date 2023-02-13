Apex Legends Revelry celebrates the popular battle-royale and shooter’s 4th anniversary with reworked classes, new weapons and game modes, and a whole lot more.

Apex Legends Revelry

Reworked Classes

The game’s 23 Legends will now be divided into five Classes, each with a specialization to find what’s best for your squad. The classes will also have unique Perks. More information about the classes can be found on our Apex Legends Revelry Reworked Classes feature.

Assault – Combat Utility and Initiation Bangalore Ash Fuse Mad Maggie Revenant

– Combat Utility and Initiation Skirmisher – Combat Mobility and Escape Wraith Valkyrie Octane Horizon Mirage Pathfinder

– Combat Mobility and Escape Recon – Enemy Intel and Tracking Bloodhound Crypto Seer Vantage

– Enemy Intel and Tracking Controller – Area Setup and Control Caustic Watson Rampart Catalyst

– Area Setup and Control Support – Team Survival and Supply Lifeline Loba Gibraltar Newcastle

– Team Survival and Supply

New Limited-Time Mode – Team Deathmatch

The Apex Legends Revelry update will bring the new 6v6 Team Deathmatch game mode. Starting February 14, Team Deathmatch will be available for three weeks.

Players will be able to select their Legend and weapon loadouts like in Control. After dying, players will automatically respawn. The first squad of 6 to reach 30 kills will win the round, and two round wins are needed to win the match.

Despite the game pitting two teams of six against each other, you can only queue up as squads of three.

Mixtape Playlist

After Team Deathmatch’s three weeks in the spotlight is over, the highly requested LTMs will return in a permanent rotation called the Mixtape Playlist. Control, Team Deathmatch, and Gun Run will be featured in this first run of the Mixtape Playlist and offers a different experience outside of the core Battle Royale. Tentatively, the queues for these LTMs will change every 15 minutes.

New Weapon – Nemesis

A new energy class assault rifle called the Nemesis will be added. It fires four rounds per burst and has a ramping burst delay and is intended to “potentially unseat favorite standbys” like the R-301 and Flatline.

Anniversary Event

An all-new community content reward track will be featured in Apex Legends Revelry’s Anniversary Collection Event. Week 1 will unlock Crypto and a Crypto Thematic pack in a login event, while Week 2 will unlock Ash and an Ash Thematic pack also in a login event. Every map in the rotation will have special decorations, including a yet to be revealed fan favorite.

Firing Range Changes

Added options to customize your firing range experience

Dummies can now strafe left and right! You control how fast they move, whether they should crouch, and their shield level.

Dynamic stats appear any time you deal damage, letting you track your performance.

Hit indicators help you keep track of spray patterns.

Unlimited ammo means no more trips back to the gun racks to reload.

This is the first of several rounds of updates to the firing range, so we will keep an eye on how the community uses the new tools.

Orientation Match

A new way to onboard players new to the Apex Games, called the Orientation Match, will go live in Apex Legends Revelry. You have to be a brand-new player or be partied up with one to queue up on this mode, and will pit you up against bots so new players can get their bearings and learn the core mechanics of the game.

Apex Legends Revelry Patch Notes (Loot and Gun changes)

Legendary Shotgun Bolt

New shotgun bolt rarity tier added to floor loot and crafters

Gold Perk: Automatically reloads rounds while sliding.

Activates while equipped or stowed.

Care Package Rotation

Hemlok Burst AR enters the Care Package

Rampage LMG returns to the floor

Weapon Crafting Rotation

Longbow DMR enters the crafter

Volt SMG enters the crafter

G7 Scout returns to the floor

C.A.R. SMG returns to the floor

Gold Weapon Rotation

Nemesis, Rampage, PK, Wingman, R99

Anvil Receiver Hop-Up [R-301, Flatline]

Removed from floor loot and crafting

Hammerpoint Rounds Hop-Up [Mozambique, P2020]

Added to floor loot and crafting

Rarity tier increased to Legendary

C.A.R. SMG

Reduced base ammo capacity to 19 (was 20)

R-99

Increased damage to 12 (was 11)

Assault Rifles

Significantly reduced hipfire accuracy

R-301

Reduced damage to 13 (was 14)

Hemlock Burst AR [Care Package]

Damage increased to 23 (was 20)



Headshot Multiplier increased to 1.8 (was 1.75)

Improved recoil

Integrated Boosted Loader Hop-Up

Boosted Loader: Faster reloads at low ammo that overload the magazine with 9 extra rounds

Mastiff

Spread pattern adjusted to be tighter

Added Tactical Stocks attachment to improve reload speed and handling

Increased projectile size at close range

Peacekeeper

Added Tactical Stocks attachment to improve reload speed and handling

Increased projectile size at close range

EVA-8

Increased projectile size at close range

Rampage LMG [Floor]

Reverted to non-Care Package version

Damage reduced to 26 (was 28 in Care Package)

No longer auto-energizes when picking up

Energy decays slower when not firing

Apex Legends Revelry Legend Changes

Seer

Passive – Heartbeat Sensor Audio from Seer’s passive is now more audible to enemy players Activation is now delayed to match raise animation of weapon or unarmed Lock-On indication will now only show on heartbeat cadence of target

Tactical – Focus of Attention No longer shows full body scan on scanned targets

Ultimate: Exhibit No longer reveals on initiation Duration reduced from 30s to 25s Cooldown increased from 120s to 180s



Bloodhound

Passive – Tracker White Ravens Ethereal White Ravens will now occasionally spawn near Bloodhound when no enemies are around. White Ravens can be interacted with or scanned to trigger them to fly towards the nearest enemy player The White Raven will leave a misty trail behind for Bloodhound to follow, and will share this direction with their team on the map. Using a White Raven will recover 25% Tactical / Ultimate charge Scanning a White Raven will fully refund the Tactical Charge

Tactical – Eye of the Allfather Reduced full body scan time from 3s to 1s Diamond target on scanned enemy is unchanged

Ultimate – Beast of the Hunt No longer recharges or speeds up the cooldown rate of Bloodhound’s Tactical Will launch a White Raven that flies towards the nearest enemy Killing an enemy while in Beast of the Hunt will also trigger a White Raven



Mirage

Passive – Now you see me… Mirage and his ally now remain cloaked after a revive for 3s Weapons remain stowed while cloaked Drawing your weapon will remove the cloaking effect early

Mirage Clones Bamboozles are now only triggered by bullet fire and melee Enemies who are bamboozled now receive notification on their screen Bamboozle icon marker now tracks the Bamboozled player’s movement Bamboozle icon marker duration increased from 2.5s to 3.5s



Pathfinder

Passive – Insider Knowledge Pathfinder’s passive benefits are no longer gained by scanning Survey Beacons Pathfinder’s passive benefits (Ultimate charge and 10s Ultimate Cooldown reduction) are now gained by revealing Care Packages with the Skirmisher ability

Ultimate – Zipline Gun Max Range increased by ~60%. Max Speed increased by 66%. Acceleration and exit speed adjustments. Targeting improvements, including updated visual and audio cues. Can no longer place the end station on OOB zones.



Wraith

Ultimate – Dimensional Rift Max Portal Distance has been doubled (~76m to 152m) Portal Duration reduced from 60s to 45s Wraith now increases speed over time when creating longer portals



Horizon

Tactical – Gravity Lift

Increased weapon spread in Gravity Lift

Increased vertical speed of Gravity Lift by 10%

Lifeline

Passive – Combat Revive Reduced the slow penalty on Lifeline when initiating a revive

Ultimate – Care Package Decreased the drop animation speed of Care Package from 14s to 8s Increased the deployment range of Care Package



Other Changes

The Apex Legends Revelry update will also go live with a ton of Quality of Life changes, Bug Fixes, an update to the LiveAPI that will allow for more gameplay events to be communicated through it, and more. You can view these changes in the official Apex Revelry Patch Notes.