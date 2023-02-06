Respawn and EA have finally announced Season 16 for Apex Legends and it looks to be quite a game changing season. With this announcement of a brand new season coming to Apex Legends, they have also unveiled the trailer to show the players what content they have in store for the upcoming season. In addition to the trailer, EA has also made a press release regarding specific details of their plan for the upcoming season.

Considering that Season 16 of Apex Legends is bound to be gaming changing, Respawn has also released a dev diary video to give details on what changes they have planned out for this upcoming season. The developers over at Respawn explain the changes that they are planning to make.

The brand new season of Apex Legends is called Revelry and this will be the 16th season of the game since its start. Unlike the previous seasons, Respawn will not be introducing a brand new Legend to the roster. Instead, they will be focusing on revamping the present roster. This decision came about since some of the older Legends are starting to age poorly and could not keep up with the current pace of the metagame. As a result, playing some of these older legends have started to become stale and not so fun due to other Legends just straight up being better at everything that they do. With that said, they have decided to rework a lot of these older Legends especially the ones that first came out with the game.

Apex Legends Season 16 Revelry Legend Rework

One of the ways they plan to rework these Legends is by introducing a new class system for these Legends. Considering that the old class system has since surpassed what the Legends could do, Respwan saw it fit to revamp the entire system so that it could cover the current roster and give a clear sign to players what these Legends’ roles really are. As such, the new roles for the Legends are as listed below.

5 New Classes:

Assault

Recon

Skirmisher

Controller

Support

Just like the previous class system, these roles will give Legends a passive ability that only the Legends in that role could do. Currently, the passive abilities of these roles as well as what Legends are part of these roles are still mostly speculation as nothing has been officially confirmed yet. They also stated that there plans to nerf and buff several Legends such as Lifeline, Wraith and Seer. However, they have said that further details will be provided as the launch date of Season 16 of Apex Legends gets closer.

Apex Legends Season 16 Revelry Team Deathmatch

With the arrival of Season 16 of Apex Legends, the team over at Respawn have made a decision to remove Arenas from the game. This is because Arenas was not helping the core gameplay aspect of Apex Legends which is the Battle Royale. With this decision, the team is introducing a new game mode called Team Deathmatch in Season 16 of Apex Legends. This game mode will pit 6 players against 6 other players. At its core, it is simply a deathmatch game mode for Apex Legends.

Apex Legends is also planning to introduce a game mode playlist in Season 16 called Mixtape. Mixtape will feature the past game modes from past seasons of Apex Legends such as Gun Run, Control and the new upcoming Team Deathmatch. This will give players several options to choose from if they just want a quick game mode where they can just shoot to their heart’s content.

Apex Legends Season 16 Revelry New Weapon

Although there is no new Legend coming in Season 16 of Apex Legends, there is a new weapon coming. This new weapon is called the Nemesis and it carries energy ammo. It is from the Assault Rifle class and it looks to compete with the likes of the R-301 and Flatline in terms of power and versatility.

Apex Legends Season 16 Firing Ranged Updates, Ranked Updates and more

Season 16 of Apex Legends will introduce several changes to the core gameplay aspects of the game. For one, the Firing Range will be revamped so that players can better practice their gunplay in the range. More details about their gameplay will be given to the player as well as a lot of QoL changes such as infinite ammo and important gameplay stats.

The Ranked experience looks like it is also changing in Season 16 of Apex Legends. The Ranked map will now change every 24 hours instead of changing every split. As such, players will be able to play through different maps in ranked mode during Season 16.

In addition to these changes coming, Respawn looks to make the new player experience better for new Apex Legends players in Season 16. They are introducing a new mode called orientation mode which puts a new player in a battle royale against bots. They hope this mode would allow new players to ease into how Apex Legends is actually played and so that they are not viciously hunted down by new smurfs.

With all these changes, Season 16 looks to be an exciting season for Apex Legends considering how many brand new things they have in store for the game. Aside from these technical and gameplay changes, they also have different events lined up for players to enjoy and a lot of cosmetics they plan to give.