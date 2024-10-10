ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

App State has been a massive disappointment this season and has lost two straight coming into this game. Louisiana has played great, winning two straight before this game, and is 4-1. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an App State-Louisiana prediction and pick.

App State has been a huge disappointment this season. They are 2-3 after being expected to be one of the best teams in college football. They were expected to be among the top contenders for the Group Five spot in the College Football Playoff. That is out the window, and the team has struggled this season. This matchup against Louisiana is huge because the Ragin Cajuns have become the best team in the Sun Belt.

Louisiana has been great this season and has only lost to Tulane. They are 4-1 and have jumped into contention for that spot. Louisiana has been an underrated team so far, and this is a big game for them to potentially overtake App State as the name brand in the Sun Belt. The offense makes them go and could present huge issues for App State in this game.

Here are the App State-Louisiana College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: App State-Louisiana Odds

App State: +10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +280

Louisiana: -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -360

Over: 64.5 (-110)

Under: 64.5 (-110)

How to Watch App State vs. Louisiana

Time: 7:30 ET/4:30 PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why App State Could Cover The Spread/Win

App State has been a huge disappointment. They are averaging 26 points per game and 445.2 total yards per game. Quarterback Joey Aguilar has been inconsistent this season. He has 1,523 passing yards, eight passing touchdowns, and five interceptions with a 57.2% completion percentage. The running game has been bad, too, with Anderson Castle and Kanye Roberts. Castle leads with 184 rushing yards and one touchdown on 39 carries. Roberts then has 137 rushing yards and one touchdown on 40 carries. The offense might be in for a long game against this Louisiana defense.

App State’s defense has struggled this season, allowing 39 points per game and 436 yards per game. The defense will be key in this game because the Louisiana offense has been red-hot in its own right. The big key will be on the ground, where Louisiana has been great. App State has the second-worst rushing defense in the Sun Belt, only better than Arkansas State. They need the defense to show up and have a chance in Lafayette.

Why Louisiana Could Cover The Spread/Win

Louisiana has been slightly surprising this season with their 4-1 record. The offense has been very good this season. They are averaging 34.2 points per game and 444.8 total yards per game. The key has been their balance on offense. Quarterback Ben Wooldridge has been great this season so far. He has 1,214 passing yards, 10 passing touchdowns, and three interceptions on a 69.7% completion percentage. The Cajuns also have two running backs with over 300 rushing yards. Bill Davis has 360 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 53 carries. Then, Zylan Perry has 303 rushing yards and one touchdown on 40 carries.

Louisiana’s defense has been great this season. It is allowing 22.4 points per game and 289.8 total yards per game, which is the most consistent aspect of this team. The secondary is the defense’s strength, and it allows 147.2 passing yards per game. This defense has a great matchup against App State and can make a statement on Saturday because the Mountaineers have been so good these last few years.

Final App State-Louisiana Prediction & Pick

Louisiana is winning and covering in this game. App State has struggled and is not living up to its expectations. Louisiana is the better team and should win this game easily at home. They have the better offense and defense across the board.

Final App State-Louisiana Prediction & Pick: Louisiana -10.5 (-110)