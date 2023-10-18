The new animated film Spellbound, starring Rachel Zegler, Nicole Kidman, and Javier Bardem, was set to be launched on Apple TV+, but that will no longer happen.

Apple has parted ways with Skydance Animation, which is responsible for Spellbound, according to Deadline.

The multi-year deal is done, and Apple is focused on other films.

No worries, though, for Skydance Animation, as Netflix has snatched up Spellbound and will premier on the streaming platform in 2024, according to Collider.

Spellbound and Skydance Animation move to Netflix

With this new deal, Skydance Animation will develop and produce films to be released on Netflix. Additionally, the studio's existing animated features catalog will be on Netflix exclusively.

Spellbound is about Ellian, a tenacious princess who is tasked with going on a daring adventure that involves saving her family and kingdom. An evil spell transforms her parents into monsters, who are the King and Queen of Lumbria.

While on this journey, she is assisted by several characters as she works to break the curse.

The film is directed by Vicky Jenson from a screenplay by Linda Woolverton, Lauren Hynek, and Elizabeth Martin. It has an amazing voice cast, with Zeglar as Princess Ellian, Kidman as Queen Ellsmere, and Bardem as King Solon. Additionally, there are voices from John Lithgow, Jenifer Lewis, Nathan Lane, André De Shields, Jordan Fisher, and Tituss Burgess.

It also features an original score from composer Alan Menken and lyrics by Glenn Slater.

Despite the change of venue from Apple TV+ to Netflix, it sounds like Spellbound is about to cast a spell on viewers as a not-to-miss animated movie.