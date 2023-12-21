Following Aquaman 2, James Wan (The Conjuring) has lined up his next spooky project.

A new horror adaptation

Deadline reported the upcoming slate for Wan (among others including Sam Raimi). One of Wan's upcoming projects is an adaptation of The Call of Cthulhu, a horror short story, which is apparently a “dream project” for him, according to the report.

H.P. Lovecraft wrote The Call of Cthulhu in 1926 and it was first published by Weird Tales. It follows a man who investigates a demonic cult called Cthulhu.

James Wan is known for his horror films. He directed Saw in 2004, Dead Silence, and Death Sentence. In 2010, Wan would direct Insidious, which stars Aquaman star Patrick Wilson, which launched a franchise.

A few years later, Wan launched another horror franchise with The Conjuring. He would return to write and direct its sequel and would remain a producer on future Conjuring universe projects.

Outside of horror, Wan has directed some blockbuster films as well. He directed Furious 7 and Aquaman for the DCEU, which made over a billion dollars at the box office.

In 2023, Wan returned to the DCEU to direct its final film, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the long-awaited sequel to his 2018 film. Jason Momoa returns as Arthur Curry/the titular hero as he takes on the King of Atlantis mantle. Between that and balancing raising his new child, he's stretched thin.

A new threat arises, David Kane/Black Manta, who is dead set on taking down Arthur and his family. So he must recruit the help of his imprisoned brother, Orm (Patrick Wilson).