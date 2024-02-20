Look for it to surface soon.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be available for streaming soon on Max.

Yes, the James Wan-directed film featuring Jason Momoa can be streamed at home on Tuesday, February 27, Deadline reports.

About Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

The official synopsis for the DC film reads, “Having failed to defeat Aquaman (Momoa) the first time, Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen), still driven by the need to avenge his father's death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm (Patrick Wilson), the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman's family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.”

The movie also stars Amber Heard as Mera, Atlantis' Queen and mother of the heir to the throne, and Nicole Kidman as Atlanna.

The movie doesn't have the best reviews from critics; however, audiences seem to enjoy it. On Rotten Tomatoes, it sits at a 34% Tomatometer and 81% Audience Score.

“A simple excuse to elaborate on a film that is shameless Hollywood entertainment, depending on fun moments, spectacular action scenes and fantastic locations,” Sergio Burstein of the Los Angeles Times wrote.

Despite not having the most uplifting reviews, fans of the DCU will have something to look forward to with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom on Max.