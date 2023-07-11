When Aretha Franklin died in 2018, no will was found at the time of her death. That meant her four children would split her estate. However, a will was found in Franklin's couch later on. Now, a jury has determined the will found in the couch is valid, according to TMZ.

In a Michigan court on Tuesday, July 11, the ruling of the will's validity was announced. Said will was found in 2019 a year after Aretha Franklin's death. It was in a notebook tucked under the couch in her Detroit home. The new hard to read will was dated March 31, 2014. The issues were the significantly differences from a 2010 draft of her will.

The documents designate her sons Kecalf and Edward as executors of her $6 million estate. Her other son, “Teddy,” AKA Ted White II, was pinned as executor in the 2010 version, but he was crossed out in the new one.

Also different, the 2010 will required Kecalf and Edward to take business classes, and get a degree or certificate to benefit from Franklin's estate. Thankfully for them, the 2014 version doesn't include that requirement. Kecalf and Edward scored a win.

Franklin died without a will initially, and the court determined the legendary singer “intestate,” meaning she had no will at the time of death. It surprised many considering her special needs son Clarence who need financial and other forms of support his entire life.

Franklin was ill for several years, but she died on August 16. In her Detroit home surrounded by friends and family, she passed away after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.