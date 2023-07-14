Lionel Messi has made a surprising revelation, stating that he would have retired from international football if Argentina had not emerged as the winners of the 2022 World Cup, reported by goal.com.

In the thrilling final against France, Messi scored two goals, helping Argentina secure a 3-3 draw after extra time before triumphing in the penalty shootout. The victory marked Argentina's third World Cup title. After receiving the Golden Ball award, Messi had declared his intention to continue playing for Argentina, stating, “I want to continue playing as a champion.”

However, in a recent interview with an Argentine TV network, Messi admitted that if Argentina had not lifted the trophy, he would have retired from international football. He emphasized his enjoyment and the significance of the World Cup, particularly since he believed it could be his last opportunity to participate. Winning the tournament provided Messi with a sense of fulfillment and prevented him from leaving the national team. He expressed his gratitude for the experience and the confidence he had in the team during that time.

Messi's decision to stay with the national team after the 2016 Copa America final loss to Chile was a turning point. Following that defeat, he briefly retired from international duty but reversed his decision a few months later. This change ultimately paid off, as Messi led Argentina to World Cup success in Qatar last year.

While the 36-year-old superstar has hinted at his impending retirement from international football, stating that it will be soon as he enters the final years of his career, he remains fully focused on his new challenge. Messi is set to be officially presented as a player for Inter Miami, with a major unveiling event scheduled for July 16. He has already settled into his new Florida home, with fans recently spotting him at a local grocery store, further exciting supporters of the MLS team.

