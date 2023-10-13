Lionel Messi's international return has been a topic of keen interest among football enthusiasts, with Argentina's manager, Lionel Scaloni, acknowledging the need for caution. Messi, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, has been injured since the previous international break, limiting his playing time to 72 minutes for Inter Miami in the MLS. Despite his injury, he was summoned to represent Argentina in the latest 2026 World Cup qualifiers round.

In the match against Paraguay, Messi initially started on the bench but was brought into the action early in the second half. He played a crucial role in securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory. However, the game was marred by an unfortunate incident in which Paraguay striker Antonio Sanabria spat at the Argentine icon.

As Argentina looks ahead to the clash against Peru, Scaloni faces a pivotal decision regarding Messi's involvement. The manager has stressed the importance of treading cautiously due to Messi's injury concerns and his limited playing time recently. The decision to field Messi or provide him with an extended break remains a topic of debate among the coaching staff.

Argentina's upcoming training sessions will be crucial in evaluating Messi's fitness and performance. The decision regarding his participation against Peru will hinge on these assessments, aiming to avoid the risk of further injury.

With Inter Miami's MLS season winding down, Messi's club is set to miss the playoffs, making his international appearances all the more significant. Looking ahead, Messi will have limited playing time at the club level this season, and the international stage may provide his only outlet for competitive football until the 2024 campaign commences in the United States.

This story unfolds as fans worldwide eagerly await each update on Messi's condition, fully aware of the unparalleled magic he can bring to the pitch and the anticipation surrounding his future performances for club and country.