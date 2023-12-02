Lionel Messi opens up about his feelings of satisfaction and vindication following Argentina's World Cup triumph a year ago.

Lionel Messi has expressed his satisfaction and vindication following Argentina's World Cup triumph a year ago. In an interview with Star+, as reported by GOAL, Messi spoke of his immense pride in finally securing the one major trophy that had eluded him throughout his glittering career.

Messi's World Cup victory culminated in a remarkable journey marked by personal success and the weight of national expectations. The forward had previously faced criticism for his perceived lack of impact on the international stage. Still, his performance in the 2022 tournament silenced his doubters and solidified his legacy as one of the greatest players ever.

“It was one of my dreams,” Messi said. “I had always dreamed of winning the World Cup with Argentina, and to finally achieve it was an incredible feeling. It was a moment of pure joy for me, my family, and the entire country.”

Messi's impact on the tournament was undeniable. He led Argentina with seven goals and three assists, displaying his creativity, dribbling prowess, and goal-scoring ability. His performances were instrumental in Argentina's victory, and he was deservedly awarded the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player.

The World Cup victory also profoundly impacted Messi's relationship with the Argentine people. After years of criticism, he was finally embraced as a national hero, and the love and appreciation he received from his countrymen were overwhelming.

“I had a bad time,” Messi said of the criticism he faced before the tournament. “My family and the people who love me did too. [The critics] were very unfair to a generation of players, and they said a lot of bad things about me. Today, 95 percent or 100% of Argentines love me, and that's a beautiful feeling.”

Messi is turning his attention to the future, with the World Cup victory now firmly behind him. He will look to defend Argentina's Copa America title next year, and he has not ruled out the possibility of participating in the 2026 World Cup, despite admitting that he is “playing in a lower level league” in MLS.

Regardless of whether he continues his international career, Lionel Messi's legacy is secure. He has achieved everything there is to achieve in football, and his name will forever be etched in the annals of sporting history.