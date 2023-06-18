Things took a questionable turn at UFC Vegas 75 during the second Prelim of the night between Dan Argueta and Ronnie Lawrence. The two prospects squared off in a pivotal fight for both of them and came in red-hot from the start. Before they knew it, the bout was called off by referee Keith Peterson. Follow our UFC news for more fight announcements and breaking content!

It only took 10 seconds for Dan Argueta and Ronnie Lawrence to engage in their first wrestling exchange of the fight, to which Argueta landed the first takedown. From there, the two scrambled in a heated jiu-jitsu exchange that saw Argueta control Lawrence on the ground and threaten with constant submissions. Argueta transitioned perfectly between a series of neck chokes and finally locked in a guillotine. Once he took mount, the fight looked all but finished as Lawrence's face turned different colors. Keith Peterson stepped in and called the fight as a submission, but upon further review, it was determined that Ronnie Lawrence never really tapped.

Dan Argueta mounted guillotines Ronnie Lawrence, who doesn’t tap, and it’s ruled a No Decision pic.twitter.com/pt5rSkeIVJ — Takedown Defense (@ChillemThreebo) June 17, 2023

The review light turned on as ringside officials and referee Keith Peterson gathered to the monitor for review. In a submission situation, it's up to the referee's discretion to determine whether a fighter is unconscious or tapped out. In this case, Lawrence was fully conscious and did not seem to tap convincingly.

Tough break for everyone right there… The fight between Dan Argueta and Ronnie Lawrence has been declared a No Decision. #UFCVegas75 pic.twitter.com/TrFyna0Qyb — UFC_Asia (@UFC_Asia) June 18, 2023

Ultimately, the fight can not be restarted after a stoppage. Since it was a mistake on the referee's part, it will be ruled a ‘No Decision' and will not count towards either fighters' record. Still, it's a massive mistake that could've seen either fighter get a crucial win for their career. Peterson looked visibly upset at himself following the blunder. We'll see what UFC President Dana White will say about the controversial stoppage.