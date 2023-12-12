Apparently, Argylle came to Matthew Vaughn during lockdown, a time when he needed to escape reality and the real world.

The excitement for Matthew Vaughn's upcoming spy thriller “Argylle” has hit a fever pitch with the release of its sensational poster. Known for his success with the action-packed Kingsman franchise, Vaughn returns to the spy genre but takes a markedly different route with a PG-13 rating, a shift from his usual penchant for high-octane, violence-infused stories, Collider reports. This marks a significant departure for Vaughn, who last directed a PG-13 film back in 2011 with “X-Men: First Class.”

“Argylle” is poised to inject a fresh, comedic twist into the spy genre, aiming to carve out a distinct narrative path. The film's official Apple synopsis introduces audiences to Elly Conway, portrayed by Bryce Dallas Howard, a bestselling espionage novelist content with quiet nights alongside her computer and her feline companion, Alfie.

The eye-catching poster not only spotlights Matthew Vaughn's directorial prowess but also showcases an ensemble cast featuring a constellation of stars. Henry Cavill, known for his role in “The Witcher,” shares the screen with Sam Rockwell of “Moon” fame, alongside the multifaceted Bryce Dallas Howard. Joining this stellar lineup are John Cena from the “Fast X” series, Ariana DeBose, recent Oscar winner for “West Side Story,” Grammy-winning pop sensation Dua Lipa in her acting debut as well as industry stalwarts like Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, and Samuel L. Jackson.

However, amidst these luminaries, the poster also introduces the real scene-stealer, Alfie the cat, portrayed by none other than Chip, supermodel Claudia Vaughn's beloved feline.

“Argylle” promises to blend the imaginative world of Elly Conway's espionage novels with a gripping reality, as the lines between fiction and actual clandestine operations blur.