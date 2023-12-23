Ari Aster admits to Poor Things director Yorgos Lanthimos that the film reminded him of a Cheesecake Factory, with parallels to fantasy.

In the realm of the Golden Globe-nominated and Oscars-shortlisted film Poor Things, director Ari Aster found an unexpected parallel to a familiar place – the Cheesecake Factory.

Aster shared during Variety's Directors on Directors series with Poor Things director Yorgos Lanthimos that the film's Lisbon sequence reminded him of the chain restaurant. Cheesecake Factory, known for its extensive and diverse menu, resembles the set particularly the array of cheesecakes.

“The world in ‘Poor Things' is also this invented fantasyland,” Aster stated, drawing a comparison to his own work, “Beau Is Afraid.” He initially remarked that Lisbon in the film looked like a Cheesecake Factory. But quickly rephrased, emphasizing the fantastical nature of the film's world.

Lanthimos explained to Ari Aster that the decision to create a world for Poor Things not entirely realistic was intentional. And was aiming to reflect the perspective of Emma Stone's character, Bella Baxter. Production designers James Price and Shona Heath worked to establish a heightened reality for Baxter. Therefore, allowing them to freely create a world that mirrored her unrestrained rediscovery of life after resurrection.

Producer Ed Guiney highlighted Lanthimos' commitment to crafting an immersive set for Poor Things, inspired by Alasdair Gray's novel. Guiney emphasized that while the film's settings, reminiscent of Paris or Lisbon, may be recognizable. But they exist in a unique and fantastical version, diverging from the constraints of reality.

“This world is a version of the grand tour. It grew and evolved. And it’s partly inspired by Alasdair Gray’s art. It’s iconically recognizable as Paris or Lisbon, or indeed the ship to Alexandria. But it’s not like any Paris or Lisbon or ship to Alexandria that exists in the real world or ever did.”