Ten years ago, Victoria Justice and Ariana Grande made names for themselves in the hit Nickelodean show Victorious. Since then their careers have flourished, especially Grande’s shift toward music. Since the show’s ending, rumors persisted that the two aren’t friends and that Justice was jealous of Grande’s success.

The rumors first started when Victorious ended in 2013, and Ariana Grande went on to star in her own spin-off show, Sam and Cat. Many fans noticed that Justice did not publicly congratulate Grande on her new show and speculated that there was some tension.

In a recent E! News Rundown at Coachella, Justice finally put the age-old story to rest. She started out by saying, she’s addressed it and “doesn’t need to talk about this anymore.” Justice explained that the two of them have talked about it and agreed that it was “dumb.” She further stated that, “this narrative was created” and it’s “not even relevant anymore.”

We think we can ALL appreciate Victoria Justice finally putting this story to rest. pic.twitter.com/2j0aDX1E3I — E! News (@enews) April 18, 2023

Justice and Grande have denied any feud between them for years. In an MTV interview in 2015, Justice stated that she and Grande were good friends and that rumors were ridiculous. Grande has also spoken out about the rumors, saying that she has nothing but love for Justice and that they’ve always been supportive of each other’s careers.

Despite their denials, the rumors have persisted over the years, with fans and the media speculating about the true nature of their relationship. Some have pointed to social media interactions between the two as evidence of their friendship, while others have pointed to their lack of interactions as evidence of a feud.

Now the age-old question can be put to rest.