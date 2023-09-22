Pop sensation Ariana Grande and real estate agent Dalton Gomez recently made headlines when they announced their decision to part ways after just over two years of marriage. As the world watches the developments of their divorce proceedings, new details about their prenuptial agreement have surfaced, shedding light on how the couple planned for this unfortunate eventuality.

Prenuptial agreements, commonly referred to as “prenups,” are legal contracts entered into by couples before marriage to outline the division of assets and other financial matters in the event of a divorce. In the case of Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez, reports suggest that their prenup is comprehensive and designed to protect their respective fortunes.

Ariana asked for spousal support and property be granted in accordance with her prenup. With that, she requested “miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects,” as well as earnings and accumulations earned before, during and after her marriage to be confirmed as separate property as reported in an article by E! News.

According to the source that told E! News about this information, “they were taking their time together to slowly work through the details of the agreement privately before filing, They've been really caring and respectful of one another every step of this process. It's been a very kind and patient uncoupling process.”

For Ariana Grande, who has had a successful career in music, and Dalton Gomez, who works in the competitive real estate industry, having a prenup in place can provide clarity and peace of mind during the difficult process of divorce. It can help streamline proceedings and minimize potential disputes, making the separation as amicable as possible.

While the news of Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's divorce is undoubtedly disappointing to their fans, their commitment to having a prenuptial agreement in place reflects a responsible approach to their financial futures. As the legal process unfolds, it is hoped that the couple can navigate this challenging period with mutual respect and fairness, allowing both parties to move forward with their lives. As said by the source of this information, “they have both moved on.”