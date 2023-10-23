Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater, the Broadway sensation, were recently spotted sharing an intimate dinner date in New York City. The pop superstar, who recently ended her marriage with Dalton Gomez, was seen enjoying a romantic evening with Slater, her co-star in the upcoming ‘Wicked' movie. Slater, best known for his portrayal of SpongeBob SquarePants on stage, accompanied Grande to the MO Lounge located within the lavish Mandarin Oriental hotel in Manhattan.

Eyewitnesses and TMZ paparazzi at the venue reported that the couple seemed to be deeply engrossed in each other's company. They were seated at a secluded table, away from prying eyes, and appeared to be in high spirits. The duo was described as being “super flirty and touchy-feely” throughout the evening. Sources even mentioned that Grande frequently moved closer to Slater, whispering to him and sharing affectionate kisses. The pair reportedly spent nearly two hours at the lounge, chatting and sipping wine according to TMZ.

This public outing comes after the couple's discreet visit to Disneyworld last month. With Grande's recent divorce settlement, it seems both she and her ex-husband are moving forward. Slater, being a fellow divorcee, shows that the two are definitely on the same page. As for Grande and Slater, their recent public appearances hint at a budding romance, capturing the attention and curiosity of fans worldwide.

With Ariana Grande and Ethan Slate mentioning them being on the same page in their relationship, you could say it was about time they pull a little PDA for the public.