Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are out and about in New York City, and photographers love it.

Recently, the two of them attended dinner with Ariana's father, Ed Butera, right before Christmas, Page Six reports. Also, they attended Spamalot on Broadway, in which Slater stars.

A source told the publication, “They had dinner with her dad and family at her family's favorite Italian restaurant.”

The two are dating and seem to be doing well. This follows the divorces that they've both had. Slater recently filed for divorce from his high school girlfriend, Lilly Jay, this past July. Meanwhile, Grande's divorce from Dalton Gomez was finalized in October.

ariana grande and ethan slater spotted in nyc pic.twitter.com/4qlORwPt0A — allegra♡ (@theegrandeheels) December 26, 2023

Meanwhile, Grande indicated that her next album, AG7, is finished, Just Jared reports.

She's been dropping hints about the new music for a while now on social media. Her latest post features a scroll of photos and a video. The video shows the pop star on a couch under a blanket.

“Describe exactly what you're feeling right now. Just tell me exactly how you feel,” a voice from behind the camera says.

“In what way?” Grande asks.

“Just general, like, what's going on in your life right now? Are you tired? Have you been working hard? Is this the almost last day of the album?” he responds.

“I'm so tired! I'm so happy and grateful. I also feel like I weigh 3000 tons. Like, the idea of moving is impossible. I can't fathom.”

All of it, we believe, indicates new music is on the way. She's wiped out from creating music? We'll assume that's the case.

As for Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater, let's see how long this relationship continues. Surely, more photos will surface if there are any more dinner dates in the future.