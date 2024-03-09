Amber “AD” Desiree is getting some celebrity love from Ariana Grande and Wale. The Love Is Blind season six contestant was engaged to Clay but he ultimately broke her heart when he said “no” at the altar.
“AD, I love you. I don't think it's responsible for me to say, ‘I do.' But I want you to know I'm rocking with you… I know fully I'm not ready for marriage,” he said.
AD said she was “so confused” by Clay's response and said that it was a “waste of my f—— time.”
However, Ariana Grande, Wale and fans are all supporting AD during this difficult time and even are calling for her to be on another reality series.
AD shared that Grande followed her on Instagram and Wale gave the South Carolina beauty a shoutout on X (formerly known as Twitter).
“Aye Clay of love is blind… I seen that comin a mile a way… that show was air BnB promo. That's diabolical behavior to do that girl like that,” the rapper said on social media.
Fans Support AD After Love Is Blind Finale After Ariana Grande Follow
Fans are calling for AD to reap in her new influencer status and give her another platform to call in love.
“Best thing that’s happened to AD is at that alter, give the girl the brand deals, the Netflix bachelorette spot, the world.”
“I want AD to be picked for The Bachelorette. It’ll be nice to see men fight for her love #Loveisblind,” another fan wrote.
“AD needs a spin off… like bachelorette or something ! My girl ain’t deserve this !! #LoveIsBlind,” a fan wrote.
“AD MUST be the next bachelorette. No negotiations @ABCNetwork #LoveIsBlind.”
Fans also looked at the signs they've learned by watching the relationship.
“I’m sorry but , I’m watching “Love Is Blind” and the minute that AD walked down the aisle and Clay said “okay body” she should’ve ran, cause girl the signs are so clear he did not like her fr smh,” a fan wrote.
However, the door might not be completely closed for AD and Clay. Clay said that their relationship status is “TBD” and AD said “I would say you would have to wait and see,” when asked if they are still together in two separate interviews.
Love Is Blind season 6 reunion airs Wednesday, March 13, at 9 p.m. ET on Netflix.