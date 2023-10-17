Fans of Ariana Grande will be enjoying some new music from the singer soon.

Due to the SAF-AFTRA strike, Grande's focus on her new movie, Wicked, was halted. So, since she couldn't continue on the film, the superstar worked in the studio on her new seventh album, according to Page Six.

Ariana Grande's new music

Apparently, she's been at work with producer Max Martin in New York. The actress-singer is creating songs for her follow-up to Positions, her massive 2020 record.

Ariana Grande has been working with Max Martin on her new music, insiders tell Page Six. She reportedly doesn’t know when she will release it, and wants to be respectful of the timeline of the ‘Wicked’ films. pic.twitter.com/PIjXtcIIIC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 16, 2023

It seems to be only Grande and Martin in the studio. Their collaboration seems like a good fit since they've worked together before on several hits, including God Is a Woman.

“Her priority has been Glinda [her Wicked character] for the past two years, and still is, as they haven't finished the film,” an insider stated.

Details on the new album's release date are unknown, considering things could change as soon as she can start acting again. She's obviously being respectful of the Wicked timeline.

As for the title of the new material, paparazzi asked the singer over the weekend about the title of her new album, and she responded, “Let me make it first.”

With Wicked, it seems there were just ten days remaining to complete the filming before the strike hit and production was shut down.

Since filming is almost done, when the strike ends, it's a safe bet that she will return to the studio to complete the new album.

It's unknown how much Grande has done so far on new music, but at least she's taking care of her “down” time and being productive.