Ariana Grande is supporting her man. The singer's boyfriend, Ethan Slater, made his Spamalot debut on Tuesday (Oct. 31) with the Grammy winner in the audience cheering him on.

Grande did not come to the show alone either. She grabbed her previous Victorious costar Elizabeth Gillies to enjoy the musical with her. On social media, the women were seen leaving the theater with a Playbill and the Spamalot crown. The video shows the “thank u, next” singer crossing politely telling fans she couldn't take a photo with them at this time.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Split From Previous Partners

Grande and Slater began sparking romance rumors when shortly after it was announced that the singer and her ex-husband Dalton Gomez were separated. Fans noticed that Grande was not wearing her wedding ring during Wimbledon which was back in early July. It was later reported that the two have been separated since January.

“Ariana and Dalton have been having some issues for months now,” a source told US Weekly back in July . “They were having issues before she left for Wicked filming [in London] that they couldn’t resolve, and the distance did not help. They haven’t been speaking and are separated, and a divorce is likely.”

The source was accurate as the two finalized their divorce in September. Grande filed first on Monday (Sept. 18), citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce, and Gomez followed up with his filing immediately. According to TMZ, Grande “cut Gomez a check,” and everything was smooth sailing at the courthouse.

As for Slater, he was previously married to Lily Jay, and were high school sweethearts. They were married for four years and have one son together.

“Ethan is trying to be as amicable as possible with Lilly as he navigates his next steps. He wants to be the best dad he can be, regardless of the current circumstances,” a source told ET in August. “He is taking things day by day and trying to keep his private life private, out of respect for everyone involved.”

Slater filed for divorce from Jay in July. Earlier this month, it was reported that Grande and Slater have been living together in New York City. According to Us Weekly, the two had a romantic dinner last week at MO Lounge, that's in New York City’s Mandarin Oriental hotel.