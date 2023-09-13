In a video for Vogue about personal beauty secrets, Ariana Grande revealed she said “Thank U, Next” to cosmetic procedures like Botox and lip filler and decided to take a hiatus from them a few years ago. The admission was rather candid and surprising for a makeup video, since it was not previously known that Grande underwent any such procedures.

Grande very openly admitted, “I had a ton of lip filler over the years, and Botox. I stopped in 2018 because I felt so — too much,” she said. “For a long time, beauty was about hiding for me and now I feel like maybe it’s not.”

As she showed how she goes about her makeup applying routine in the video, Grande, 30, confessed she used to feel the need to embellish her beauty looks with bigger hair or thicker eyeliner “as a disguise or something to hide behind.” Now that she's gained a few more years of life experience and wisdom though, she doesn't “love that being the intention behind it anymore.” Rather, she wants to think of makeup “as self-expression and accentuating what is there.”

Grande's complicated relationship with beauty products seems to stem from having grown up in the spotlight as a Nickelodeon star. She explains that this lead to intense public scrutiny over her appearance from a young age. Grande said this early fame and attention meant “it’s really hard to know what’s worth hearing and not.”

Ariana Grande seemed to be in a good, mature place now where beauty standards are concerned. “I want to see my well-earned cry lines and smile lines. I hope my smile lines get deeper and deeper and I laugh more and more,” said Grande. “Aging can be such a beautiful thing.”