Ariana Grande has come back to social media following the news of her split with Dalton Gomez and ongoing romance with “Wicked” co-star Ethan Slater.

On Wednesday, the “Thank U, Next” singer posted on her Instagram Story to celebrate her friend and “Victorious” co-star, Liz Gillies, on her 30th birthday.

“Happy birthday to the most beautiful, brilliant, talented, funniest person I've ever met in my life @lizgillz,” Grande wrote next to a selfie of her and Gillies.

“You have made my heart so unfathomably happy and whole these past 16 years! Absolutely everything and also, absolutely nothing has changed. I love you more than words can possibly express and I hope we can be best friends in every life.”

Gillies responded to Grande's heartfelt message by reposting it to her own Instagram Story writing, “Love you so much,” with a white heart emoji.

The singer's last post on her Instagram feed was a series of photos including selfies and her time at Wimbledon. Ironically, fans seemingly noticed there could have been something wrong in the relationship with Grande was photographed without her wedding ring over the weekend when she attended the tennis championship game.

“Ariana and Dalton have been having some issues for months now,” a source told Us Weekly. “They were having issues before she left for Wicked filming [in London] that they couldn’t resolve, and the distance did not help. They haven’t been speaking and are separated, and a divorce is likely.”

Grande has been trending for the past two weeks due to the announcement of her split from her estranged husband and her relationship with Slater. Grander and Gomez got married in 2021 and have been separated since January. However, three days after the split, a source revealed that the singer had already moved on with her “Wicked” co-star.

“Ariana and Ethan recently started dating. They have a lot in common and have a lot of fun,” the source told Entertainment Tonight. “They didn't start dating until both were broken up with their significant others. Ariana and Dalton remain friends.”

On Wednesday (July 26), TMZ reported that Slater filed for divorce from his wife Lily Jay after 10 years together. A reason for the divorce has not been reported at this time.