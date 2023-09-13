Ariana Grande got emotional when she revealed why she no longer uses injection beauty enhancements. Grande spoke to Vogue about her current skin care routine and she mentioned why she no longer why she has stopped using botox and lip fillers.

“Full transparency, as a beauty person, as I do my lips,” Grande explained in a Sept. 12 video with the magazine. “[I] had a ton of lip filler over the years, and botox. I stopped in 2018 cause I just felt so, too much. I just felt like hiding, you know?”

“Didn't expect to get emotional,” the ‘thank you next' singer continued, before taking a slight pause with tearful eyes. “For a long time, beauty was about hiding for me. And now I feel like maybe it's not.”

“Whatever makes you feel beautiful, I do support,” the Rem Beauty founder said. “But I know for me, I was like, ‘Oh, I wanna see my well-earned cry lines and smile lines.' I hope my smile lines get deeper and deeper and I laugh more and more.”

“And I think aging is such, it can be such a beautiful thing,” she said.

She added with a laugh. “Now might I get a facelift in 10 years? Might, yeah.”

Grande went ahead and posted some screenshots from the video on Instagram and one of the likes came from boyfriend Ethan Slater. The two met on the set of ‘Wicked' and have been in the headlines since both were married prior to their relationship.

“most nervous i’ve been in so long and definitely not the best i’ve ever done my make up but had a very lovely time :),” Grande captioned the post. “thank you for having me @voguemagazine and for making space for my very Cancerian humanness.”

The last update on Grande and Slater's relationship is that it is still going strong but there has been some “misconceptions” on how the two got together. A close friend of the couple told PEOPLE last week, “People have tried to question the timeline,” in how they began their relationship.

However a source said that they are just “trying to navigate their new relationship in private.”

