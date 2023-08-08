Ariana Grande has a plan for her estranged husband, Dalton Gomez's birthday. Gomez turned 28 today (August 7) and a source revealed to US Weekly that the “7 Rings” singer will be reaching out.

“Ariana plans on reaching out to Dalton to wish him a happy birthday, but she has no plans on celebrating with him,” the insider said.

“Ariana has no hard feelings about their split, but she’s trying to focus on moving forward and doesn’t want to bring up old feelings. She wishes him nothing but the best and hopes he has a wonderful birthday,” the insider added.

It was announced last month that Grande and Gomez have split after two years of marriage.

“Ariana and Dalton have been having some issues for months now,” a source explained to the outlet last month. “They were having issues before she left for Wicked filming [in London] that they couldn’t resolve, and the distance did not help. They haven’t been speaking and are separated, and a divorce is likely.”

According to PEOPLE, distance reportedly played a role in the end of their relationship while Ariana Grande was filming Wicked in the U.K.

“She was happy in Los Angeles for a couple of years. She wanted to make a life there with Dalton,” the source tells PEOPLE exclusively on Monday.

“They’ve been really good friends throughout the entire process, and their friends and families have been trying to protect them,” the source added.

Ariana Grande is now dating her “Wicked” costar Ethan Slater who just filed for divorce from his wife Lily Jay. Slater and Jay were high school sweethearts and got married in 2018. They welcomed their son in August 2022.