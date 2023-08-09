Amid all the drama surrounding Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater, the latter has made a major decision regarding his Broadway future.

On August 9, the official social media accounts for Broadway's upcoming Spamalot production announced its cast. Included in the cast is Slater who will play The Historian/Prince Herbert.

Also in the cast is James Monroe Iglehart as King Arthur, Christopher Fitzgerald as Patsy, Leslie Kritzker as the Lady of the Lake, Jimmy Smagula as Sir Belvedere, Michael Urie as Sir Robin, and Nik Walker as Sir Galahad.

This production of Spamalot is coming in from the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., with many of the cast members carrying over. It's a musical from John Du Prez based on Monty Python and the Holy Grail — an irreverent satirization of the legend.

The forthcoming Spamalot production will reside at the St. James Theatre.

Ethan Slater is a veteran theater actor who got his breakthrough in the SpongeBob SquarePants musical play that went from Chicago to Broadway. He even earned a Tony nomination for his performance.

He will get a chance to shine on the big screen as well in Jon M. Chu's upcoming two-part adaptation of another legendary Broadway musical, Wicked. He was cast as Boq in the films. This is where he met Grande, his current girlfriend.

Ariana Grande will star in Wicked as Glinda. Cynthia Erivo will play Elphaba (aka the Wicked Witch of the West). Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Bowen Yang, and Jonathan Bailey will also star in the films.