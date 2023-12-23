Ariana Grande's Christmas ornament gives a subtle hint at Ethan Slater. The two began dating a couple of months ago.

Ariana Grande shared a photo on Thursday (Dec. 21) where fans noticed one of her ornaments on her Christmas tree could have a subtle hint of her boyfriend Ethan Slater. On her tree, the “thank u, next” singer has an ornament that is shaped like a can of SPAM. Fans believed it was a nod to her beau Slater who is currently in the production of Spamalot on Broadway.

Ariana Grande Supports Ethan Slater At Spamalot Premiere

Slater made his Spamalot debut on Tuesday (Oct. 31) with the Grammy winner in the audience cheering him on.

Grande did not come to the show alone either. She grabbed her previous Victorious costar Elizabeth Gillies to enjoy the musical with her. On social media, the women were seen leaving the theater with a Playbill and the Spamalot crown. The video shows the “thank u, next” singer crossing politely telling fans she couldn't take a photo with them at this time.

Grande and Slater began sparking romance rumors shortly after it was announced that the singer and her ex-husband Dalton Gomez were separated. Fans noticed that Grande was not wearing her wedding ring during Wimbledon which was back in early July. It was later reported that the two have been separated since January.

“Ariana and Dalton have been having some issues for months now,” a source told US Weekly back in July . “They were having issues before she left for Wicked filming [in London] that they couldn’t resolve, and the distance did not help. They haven’t been speaking and are separated, and a divorce is likely.”

The two finalized their divorce in September. Grande filed first on Monday (Sept. 18), citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce, and Gomez followed up with his filing immediately. According to TMZ, Grande “cut Gomez a check,” and everything was smooth sailing at the courthouse.

As for Slater, he was previously married to Lily Jay, and were high school sweethearts. They were married for four years and have one son together. Last month, it was reported that Grande and Slater have been living together in New York City.