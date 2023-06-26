Ariana Madix is over the Vanderpump Rules scandal. She celebrated her 38th birthday in style with her new boyfriend Daniel Wai. After Madix garnered mass sympathy when ex boyfriend Tom Sandoval cheated on her with a cast mate, Madix has been on the road to doing better. Starting with a birthday weekend celebration, per People.

After Daniel Wai and Ariana Madix's date night at the Orchid Quartet, Wai shared a birthday tribute of his own to Instagram: “Happy birthday to the kindest and most generous woman I know @arianamadix,” he wrote on a snapshot of Madix smiling.

As for the Vanderpump Rules star's birthday weekend, Wai was all over it. “@thestrongwai is our chef de cuisine to celebrate our unicorn de queen,” makeup artist Jared Lipscomb wrote over an Instagram Story that Madix reposted. The clip showed Wai, personal trainer and health guru, cooking up a meal for Madix.

Madix's friend Bradley Kearns also shared a story, showing Wai spreading “homemade BBQ sauce” on some ribs. Madix also got a round cake with white frosting and tall candles for her birthday too.

When the day switched to night, Madix and her friends continued their celebration at a night club. There, they ordered tequila shots and bottle service. There's a post of Madix drinking straight from the bottle as her friends cheered. With a bottle of bubbly in one hand and multiple champagne flutes in the other, Wai danced and passed out glassware with a smile.

“I met him at a wedding about 10 days after all of this,” Madix said of her new boyfriend. “And in no way shape or form did I go into that thinking anything, and I've just been taking things very, very slow and really enjoying myself.”