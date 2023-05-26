Ever since the Scandoval broke, everyone sympathized with Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix. Tom Sandoval didn’t deserve their sympathy. But Madix has made some interesting career moves since the news dropped, like stopping by at a Raising Canes and appearing in a Bic commercial. She’s been out and about, per TooFab.

Ariana Madix starred in a Bic Razors commercial where she jumped on the chance to make some subtle jabs at Tom Sandoval. She talked about the “irritating” things in her life.

“It just feels like everyday, something was blocking me from living the life I deserve and I can’t lie, it’s been kind of rough,” she said. “Life does not have to be that complicated and annoying. We all deserve to know how to deal with…these freaking hairs that get stuck in my razor!”