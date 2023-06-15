After a very successful 2022-23 regular season that saw the Arizona Wildcats knock off UCLA in the Pac-12 Tournament championship game, the season ended in humiliating form for the Wildcats. They entered the NCAA Tournament as a No. 2 seed and lost in the first round to No. 15 seed Princeton. Following the season, star forward Azuolas Tubelis declared for the NBA Draft and top shooter Kerr Kriisa transferred to West Virginia. The Wildcats got some big transfer news of their own recently and they also got a recent commitment from one of the top forwards in Europe. Paulius Murauskas has committed to Arizona as per Jonathan Givony of ESPN and will join the team this upcoming season.

NEWS: Paulius Murauskas, one of the top European prospects in his age group, has signed a letter of intent with the Arizona Wildcats, he told ESPN. He'll be the seventh international player on Tommy Lloyd's roster next season. LINK: https://t.co/6EpsZ41CRG — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 14, 2023

Paulius Murauskas arrives at Arizona capable of playing right away at small forward. The Wildcats look to be guard-heavy this season with minutes for the taking in the frontcourt. Murauskas starred for Lithuania last year at the FIBA U18 European Championship. He averaged a tournament-high 20.7 points per game.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“My decision to go to the NCAA is all about improvement,” Murauskas told Givony. “Especially physical improvement to be able to compete in high-intensity games. Personally, I think this will be the best place for my further development as a person and as a basketball player.”

Maurauskas will be joined be fellow Lithuanian Motiejus Krivas who also played for the Lithuanian national team. His commitment gives Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd seven international players on the roster for next season. Arizona is still expected to be one of the top teams in the Pac-12.