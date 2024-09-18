The Arizona Cardinals have looked very impressive in the early stretches of the 2024 NFL season. Arizona hung in there with a strong Buffalo team and then destroyed the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2. Now they face another strong opponent in the Detroit Lions.

Cardinals fans have to be feeling good about their team's prospects through two weeks. Kyler Murray is starting to look like the best version of himself and Marvin Harrison Jr. looks like the real deal. What's more, both the Rams and 49ers have been dealt some devastating injuries, which could pave the way for Arizona to compete in the NFC West.

But how will the Cardinals fare against a legit Super Bowl contender in the Detroit Lions? This could be an acid test game for the Cardinals to see if they are really a legit playoff contender in a funky-looking NFC.

Below we will explore four bold Cardinals predictions ahead of their Week 3 game against the Detroit Lions.

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is in peak form, eclipsing 400 total yards of offense

Kyler Murray was in rare form in Week 2 against the Rams.

Murray put up one of his best performances of the past few seasons. He passed for 266 yards and three touchdowns while also adding 59 rushing yards.

Murray is starting to look as elusive as he was during his rookie season. However, the offensive scheme around him is much more proven in the NFL than Kliff Kingsbury's early attempt at bringing the Air Raid into the NFL. This could help take Murray's game to the next level.

Detroit is the kind of opponent that Murray can really thrive against. The Lions have a mostly young, untested secondary who could be really exploited in a high-volume passing game. They have also struggled mightily against scrambling QBs, which could give Kyler several opportunities to create magic with his legs.

The Cardinals will be making a mistake if they try to establish the run against the Lions. If the Cardinals pass the ball early and often, they have a chance to beat the Lions in a track meet.

My prediction: Kyler Murray accounts for more than 400 yards of offense against the Lions on Sunday. This would most likely come from having a successful day through the air while also adding a significant chunk of yardage running the football. Let's take it up a notch — Murray will also score at least one rushing touchdown to go with his 400+ all-purpose yards.

Cardinals rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. has another strong performance against a young Lions secondary

Cardinals fans were worried when Marvin Harrison Jr. did not get involved in his rookie debut. He had only one reception for a handful of yards in Week 1 against the Bills.

Thankfully, he put all of those rumors to bed early in the first quarter of Week 2. Harrison Jr. scored his first two NFL touchdowns in the first quarter against the Rams, ushering in an Arizona blowout.

Marvin Harrison Jr. was hailed as a transcendent talent coming out of Ohio State. It is easy to understand why. He is the son of an NFL legend, except he is taller, stronger, and faster. Harrison Jr. torched opposing defenses at Ohio State and became a more appealing prospect than Malik Nabers or Rome Odunze for the Cardinals. It seems that everyone was overreacting to Week 1 when they said that Harrison Jr. was a bust.

In Week 3, he will face a young Lions secondary that is much improved on paper from a year ago. However, Detroit's coverage unit is still meshing together and is still vulnerable to a WR of Harrison Jr's talent.

My prediction: Marvin Harrison Jr. will have at least 100 receiving yards and one touchdown on Sunday against the Lions.

The Lions run all over a weak Cardinals run defense

The Lions did not look like themselves in Week 2. Jared Goff threw the ball 55 times and the Detroit only gave their running backs 24 combined carries.

Expect that to change against the Cardinals.

Detroit poses a dangerous threat against the Cardinals defense if their offense can get clicking on all cylinders. The Lions have arguably the best offensive line in the NFL and a nice pair of running backs who can take advantage of huge running lanes. That is a big problem against a depleted Arizona defensive line that is already out B.J. Ojulari and Darius Robinson.

The Cardinals did only allow 53 rushing yards against the Rams, but the lopsided nature of that game forced LA into a ton of need-to-pass situations.

My prediction: Detroit runs for over 150 rushing yards against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals lose to the Lions in overtime

This game is incredibly hard to pick a winner for, especially so early in the season. If you had asked this question after Week 1, it would have been Lions by a mile. However, after Week 2 it seems like a game that the Cardinals have a real chance of winning.

Both fanbases have legitimate reasons to be worried heading into this game. The Cardinals put a beating on a Rams team that gave the Lions fits in Week 1, so Lions fans have reasons to be concerned. On the other hand, it is clear that Detroit beat themselves in Week 2 more than the Buccaneers beating them. If the Lions play some disciplined football against the Cardinals, Arizona could be in for a rough afternoon.

My prediction: both teams are locked in and provide a high-scoring game that fans will love. The Cardinals will take the Lions to overtime, but ultimately fall short and lose by a field goal.