The Arizona State football program has had a rough start with new head coach Kenny Dillingham, although that's somewhat expected with the roster turnover and the ugly ending to the Herm Edwards era. The Sun Devils face Caleb Williams and the loaded USC Trojans in Arizona, and they will start Drew Pyne at quarterback amid a wave of injuries, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.

‘Sources: Arizona State will start Notre Dame transfer Drew Pyne at quarterback against No. 5 USC, his first start for the Sun Devils. ASU is dealing with significant injuries, as 10 players who have started or were projected to start this year are out or not cleared by NCAA.'

Pyne will take over after Jaden Rashada, who was named the starter as a freshman this season, suffered an injury and missed the previous game against Fresno State. Trenton Bourguet started against the Bulldogs with Rashada out, the he went just 6-of-8 for 47 yards with an interception. Jacob Conover came in and went 6-of-16 with two picks, and Pyne also played but went just 5-of-13 with three interceptions in a turnover-filled shutout against Fresno State.

Bourguet suffered an injury against Fresno State, so Dillingham doesn't have much choice but to roll with Pyne despite an unimpressive putting. Nonetheless, the Notre Dame transfer played against this Trojans team a year ago, throwing for 318 yards with three touchdowns and an interception in the 38-27 loss.

The Arizona State football program is going through a tough time with a number of injuries across the roster, and things could get ugly against an explosive USC team. On top of that, Dillingham has decided to take over play-calling duties in hopes of igniting some sort of offensive success.