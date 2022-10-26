It’s been over a month since the Arizona State Sun Devils and Herm Edwards parted ways. Edwardswas fired as head coach of Arizona State football back in September following a 30-21 loss to the Eastern Michigan Eagles at home. As for Arizona State’s athletic director Ray Anderson, his job remains safe.

Via Pete Thamel of ESPN:

Arizona State president Michael Crow tells ESPN that the school remains committed to athletic director Ray Anderson. “Ray is our VP for University Athletics. We are in the thick of making things work here and Ray is moving things forward.”

Edwards was introduced as head coach of Arizona State football back in 2017. He would lead the Sun Devils to two straight bowl-game appearances in 2017 and 2018. Arizona State football would miss postseason action in 2020 during the height of the global pandemic, but was able to appear in the Las Vegas Bowl in 2021. The NCAA is still investigating the Sun Devils’ recruiting practices during the COVID-19 pandemic 2020 college football season that resulted in several players leaving the school via transfer portals and multiple coaches being placed on administrative leaves.

Via Piper Hansen of The State Press:

“Despite termination of employment at the University and with the football program, Edwards will still be expected to cooperate with the pending NCAA investigation into possible recruiting violations committed during the COVID-19 recruiting dead period from March 2020 to June 2021 when Edwards was still coach.”

In 46 games as head coach of Arizona State football, Edwards managed to put together a 26-20-0 record.