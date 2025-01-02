“I think I was drinking a little too much water and Powerade at the same time,” Skattebo said. “I think I ate something bad in the morning. I had a croissant breakfast sandwich and I don’t think it went down very well and I wasn’t feeling too good leading up to the game until I threw up.

“I threw up and I felt like a completely different person. You know after that throw-up, the game switched for me and how I was playing, it was completely different for me. It was nice, I looked down, took a deep breath, puked, took another deep breath, then got back on the field and played my game of football.”

Skattebo became the first player in Peach Bowl history to win the offensive MVP and be on the losing team. He rushed 30 times for 143 yards and two touchdowns. He also had six receptions for 99 yards, as well as a 42-yard touchdown pass to Malik McClain in the fourth quarter.

Cam Skattebo's performance for Arizona State football is one for the ages

Skattebo's unbelievable day came against a stout Texas football defense. After vomiting on the sideline, it was like the life was injected into the running back. All three of his touchdowns came in the fourth quarter. The Longhorns had no answer for the Big 12 leading rusher. While Skattebo claimed he was the best running back in the country, he backed it up, and then some.

Although the Sun Devils took a flight back to Tempe after their loss, this season was a memorable one, to say the least. They went 11-3 in total, including winning the Big 12 championship. Head coach Kenny Dillingham led one of the more impressive turnarounds in college football. So much so, that Skattebo endorsed Dillingham after the Peach Bowl loss.

Even if it's Skattebo's last season in Tempe, he'll be eligible for the NFL draft. While his draft stock went up drastically, many will remember the legacy he left at Arizona State. In a school of noteworthy running back, his two seasons were some of the best in program history. In the meantime, fans will reflect on his accomplishments and help getting an underwhelming program back to relevance.