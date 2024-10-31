ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Arizona State-Oklahoma State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Arizona State-Oklahoma State.

The Arizona State Sun Devils can clinch a bowl bid with a win this weekend. It would mark the completion of a very successful season for second-year head coach Kenny Dillingham. Last year, ASU was crushed by injuries, particularly on its offensive line. The hope was that as long as injuries didn't hit the Devils nearly as hard in 2024 — which has been the case; ASU has avoided worst-case-scenario misfortune in terms of attrition and depth — Arizona State could improve, possibly enough to make a bowl game. The team is one win away from getting to the postseason and gaining the chance to have postseason practice, which is a crucial building block for a program heading into spring ball next year. If Arizona State can get its sixth win now, it will have a chance to win eight or nine games overall, which would be a spectacular result for the school in its first year as a Big 12 Conference member. There is a lot of excitement surrounding the ASU program as it heads to Stillwater for this game on the first weekend of November.

Oklahoma State has easily been one of the biggest disappointments in college football in 2024. The Cowboys were picked to be a top-five Big 12 team before the season. Here they are in early November with a 3-5 overall record and zero conference wins. A number of people in the college football industry are asking if coach Mike Gundy has hit the end of the line, not so much in terms of being fired, but in terms of simply losing his fastball and not having the ability to give everything he has to the job. It happens. Coaches lose steam at a certain point. They have great careers, as Gundy has enjoyed, but at some point, they don't replicate good results the way they used to. Many are wondering if Mike Gundy has reached that point at Oklahoma State. How the Cowboys respond in November could have a lot to do with how Gundy's future unfolds. It's a very uncertain and intriguing time for OSU and its fan base.

Here are the Arizona State-Oklahoma State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Arizona State-Oklahoma State Odds

Arizona State: -2.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -150

Oklahoma State: +2.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +125

Over: 57.5 (-115)

Under: 57.5 (-105)

How to Watch Arizona State vs Oklahoma State

Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Arizona State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Arizona State is clearly a better team. Oklahoma State has been atrocious this season and does not deserve any benefit of the doubt from a betting standpoint. The spread is not huge, either. ASU just has to win by a field goal, which — if we are being realistic — is a relatively “safe” margin for picking any team against the spread if that is an available option. Sure, ASU could win by one or two points, but as long as it can win by three, it covers the spread. We would be having a different conversation if ASU was favored by 3.5 or 4.5 points. At 2.5, picking ASU doesn't feel like that much of a risk.

Why Oklahoma State Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Cowboys are due. They're overdue. They are bound to win at least one conference game this season. It wouldn't be shocking if they won; it would be shocking if they never did win a Big 12 game this year. This is where the course correction happens and ASU finally regresses a little bit.

Final Arizona State-Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick

We are leaning to ASU but think the Big 12 is just not a good conference to bet on in 2024. Stay away from this one.

Final Arizona State-Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick: Arizona State -2.5