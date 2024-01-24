It is time to continue our men's college basketball odds series with a Arizona State vs. Oregon prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Arizona State won Sunday over USC after blowing a 12-point lead to UCLA last week. Arizona State won their first four Pac-12 games before losing back-to-back games to Washington and UCLA. Their win over USC helped them back into a tie for first place. Much of the Sun Devils' success has come at home, as they only have a 2-2 record on the road. They haven't been scared of the conference pressure on the road, holding a 2-1 record. They won their first two Pac-12 games on the road as underdogs against Stanford and Cal.

The Oregon Ducks bring their undefeated 9-0 home record into this matchup with the Sun Devils. Oregon isn't coming into this game in spectacular form, dropping two games in a row to Colorado and Utah on the road. The Pac-12 is wide open this season, as is made evident by Oregon being six and 6.5-point underdogs in their last two games, which is significant considering they are in first place in the conference. Six teams in the conference have five wins, with Utah, Colorado, and Stanford sitting behind the three teams tied for first due to their three losses.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Arizona State-Oregon Odds

Arizona State: +7.5 (-105)

Moneyline: (+270)

Oregon: -7.5 (-115)

Moneyline: (-345)

Over: 146.5 (-110)

Under: 146.5 (-110)

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Oregon

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: Pac-12 Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Arizona State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Ducks may be getting too much credit for their 9-0 home record in this game against the Sun Devils. Oregon has three Pac-12 home wins this season and failed to cover the spread in two. They won by seven points over Cal, five points over UCLA, and eight points over USC. The Pac-12 is a tightly contested conference, which makes blowing teams out difficult. A spread of 7.5 feels like double digits in this conference.

Oregon went on the road to Colorado and Utah and suffered two disappointing losses. Arizona State has played those two teams already this season and won both games. That doesn't mean picking games is as simple as looking at success against common teams, but it shows that any team can win on any given night in the Pac-12.

Why Oregon Will Cover The Spread/Win

The lack of offense for Arizona State may help the Ducks run away with the game in the end. The Sun Devils are 292nd in the nation, averaging 69.8 points per game. They rank near the bottom in field goal percentage and three-point percentage and are capable of going cold from the floor.

Final Arizona State-Oregon Prediction & Pick

Arizona State has gone on the road twice this season and pulled off upset victories. It won't be as easy against the Ducks, but the Sun Devils have plenty of experience getting the job done. Arizona State is a smart bet on the spread if you aren't brave enough to take the Sun Devils at (+270) on the moneyline. The Pac-12 may be the most competitive conference in the country, and not many teams are getting blown out. Arizona State has beaten both teams that Oregon just lost to on their road trip, and the Sun Devils are 5-2 against the spread in conference play. The Ducks are 4-2 against the spread in conference play and haven't beaten a team by more than eight points.

Many will back the Ducks to win this game at home because of their 9-0 record, but the Sun Devils will keep it close.

