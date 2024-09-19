ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Arizona State Sun Devils (3-0) hit the road to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-1) Saturday afternoon. This game will continue our college football odds series as we give out an Arizona State-Texas Tech prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Arizona State-Texas Tech Odds

Arizona State: +2.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +118

Texas Tech: -2.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 58.5 (-115)

Under: 58.5 (-105)

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Texas Tech

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Arizona State Could Cover The Spread/Win

The best part of Arizona State's offense is their rushing attack. They have rushed for 241 yards against Wyoming, 346 yards against Mississippi State, and 101 yards against Texas State. Cam Skattebo is their starter, and he is averaging 5.5 yards per carry, and has scored three touchdowns. Skattebo's 373 rush yards are tied for sixth most in the nation. If Arizona State can control possession, and run as they have been, they will win this game.

The Sun Devils have done a good job defensively. Their rush defense is one of the best in the nation. They have allowed 65.3 rush yards per game, which is 11th-best in the nation. Texas Tech is actually a better pass offense, but shutting down the run will help Arizona State in the pass game. They are going to give up some points, but Arizona State should be able to keep their running game from doing anything significant.

Texas Tech is a great offensive team, but their defense is really struggling. They allowed 51 points to FCS opponent Abilene Christian University, and they allowed 37 points in their loss to Washington State. North Texas scored 21 points on the Red Raiders, as well. With that, the Red Raiders have allowed 12th-most points per game in the nation. Arizona State should be able to put up a decent amount of points in this game, which will help them win.

Why Texas Tech Could Cover The Spread/Win

Texas Tech gives up a lot of points. They have to find a way to put up points of their own. The good news is they do just that. Now, they only scored 16 points at Washington State, but this is a home game, and that matters. Texas Tech currently has the fourth best pass offense in the NCAA. They throw for 358.3 yards per game. Behren Morton has thrown for 974 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. He needs to have another good game if Texas Tech wants to avoid being upset at home.

Arizona State can defend the run, which will cause problems for Texas Tech. The Red Raiders do average 5.6 yards per carry, though. They do not run the ball as much, but when they do, the running backs are constantly getting good gains. Texas Tech needs to run the ball well because that will open up the passing game even more. If they can do that, they are going to win this game.

As mentioned, Arizona State runs the ball really well. However, Texas State held them to under 3.0 yards per game, so the Sun Devils are human. I would not expect another game like that from Arizona State, but Texas Tech has to take some notes and stop the run. If Arizona State struggles with the run, then their whole offense struggles.

Final Arizona State-Texas Tech Prediction & Pick

This should be a good game. Arizona State is a lot better than people think, and Texas Tech might be a little worse than expected. The one game Texas Tech played against an actual good team resulted in a loss. However, this is a home game for the Red Raiders, and that matters. I do think Arizona State will control possession, and run the ball better. I will take the Sun Devils to win this game as the underdog.

Final Arizona State-Texas Tech Prediction & Pick: Arizona State ML (+118)