The Arizona State Sun Devils take on the Utah Utes. Check out our college football odds series for our Arizona State Utah prediction and pick. Find how to watch Arizona State Utah.

The Arizona State Sun Devils have had an extremely difficult season. They watched players leave the program due to the mess left behind by former coach Herman Edwards. First-year head coach Kenny Dillingham inherited a hollowed-out roster to begin with. Then came a bunch of injuries, with several starting offensive linemen getting hurt, along with numerous linebackers. ASU's depth at those two position groups was completely wiped out. The quarterback spot has also been significantly affected by injuries, with at least three quarterbacks having to miss games due to a succession of injuries. It's not a surprise that Arizona State has been at or near the bottom of the Pac-12 standings the whole season.

Yet, if you look below the surface a little bit, you will see that Dillingham and ASU have been very competitive. This team isn't a good team, but with all the injuries and roster problems, you might suspect the Sun Devils have been getting blown out most of the time. That isn't so. This team has kept games close on a consistent basis. It lost to USC by only 14 in a game it trailed by just six points early in the fourth quarter. The Sun Devils lost to Washington by only eight points on a night when they prevented Michael Penix and the rest of the Washington offense from scoring a single touchdown. ASU lost to Colorado by only three points. The Devils lost a one-score game in Berkeley against the Cal Golden Bears. They have been very competitive in 2023, which bodes well for the program once Dillingham can truly stock the roster in 2024 and beyond.

Here are the Arizona State-Utah College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Arizona State-Utah Odds

Arizona State Sun Devils: +11.5 (-115)

Utah Utes: -11.5 (-105)

Over: 39.5 (-118)

Under: 39.5 (-104)

How To Watch Arizona State vs Utah

Time: 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT

TV: Pac-12 Network

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Arizona State Could Cover the Spread

The Sun Devils, as we explained above, have been very competitive for most of the season. The Fresno State game in September truly got away from them, but most weeks, this team is right in the thick of a game early in the fourth quarter. Arizona State defeated Washington State to grab a Pac-12 win last weekend. The Sun Devils have played hard all season long and do not look like a pushover in any way.

The other main reason ASU will cover the spread is that Utah's offense is exactly what we all thought it would be with Bryson Barnes at quarterback. Barnes had a really good game against USC a few weeks ago, but that was much more a reflection of how weak the USC defense is than anything else. Against Oregon last week, Barnes and Utah scored just six points and never did score a touchdown. That's the limited offense we have seen for most of the season. The USC game was the exception, not the rule or any sort of indicator about the Utes' level of potency. ASU has played close games all season. Why stop now against an opponent with a frail offense?

Why Utah Could Cover the Spread

The Utes lost by 29 points at home last week. That doesn't happen very often. Utah doesn't lose many games at home in general. The Utes are not going to serve up two straight clunkers. They are going to bounce back here. Their defense is reliable and can be counted on. Their offense won't be great, but it doesn't need to be great if the defense is stuffing Arizona State and creating great field position the whole game. Utah will dominate the line of scrimmage. That is all it needs to do to win this game by a large margin.

Final Arizona State-Utah Prediction & Pick

Utah is clearly the better team, but is it 12 points better with all of its offensive limitations? It's best to stay away from this game and wait for a live-betting play.

Final Arizona State-Utah Prediction & Pick: Utah -11.5