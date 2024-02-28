The Arizona Wildcats take on the Arizona State Sun Devils. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Arizona Arizona State prediction and pick. Find how to watch Arizona Arizona State.
The Arizona Wildcats received a huge favor from the Arizona State Sun Devils this past weekend. Arizona had lost to Washington State on Thursday, putting Washington State in control of its fate in the race for the Pac-12 regular-season championship and the No. 1 seed at the Pac-12 Tournament. Washington State was 12-4 and Arizona was 11-4 in the Pac-12 entering play on Saturday as a result of Wazzu's win in Tucson.
Arizona failing to win the Pac-12 would have been (and still is) bad enough as a possibility. Losing to Washington State, as opposed to a blue-blood such as UCLA or a nationally prominent team such as Oregon, would have stung even more for the U of A. Fortunately for the Wildcats, however, rival Arizona State beat Washington State on Saturday night in Tempe. The result offers a big boost to Arizona's pursuit of one more Pac-12 men's basketball championship before the Pac-12 dies and gives way to a new college sports map in the 2024-2025 season.
Now that Arizona has received a helping hand from Arizona State, the Wildcats will try to hammer the Sun Devils and make sure they don't waste this golden opportunity to win another conference title. Arizona enters this game 12-4 in the Pac-12 while Washington State is 12-5. If Arizona wins out, Arizona wins the Pac-12 outright. If Arizona loses once and WSU wins its remaining games, Washington State will be the No. 1 seed at the Pac-12 Tournament.
Here are the Arizona-Arizona State College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Arizona-Arizona State Odds
Arizona Wildcats: -11.5 (-118)
Arizona State Sun Devils: +11.5 (-104)
Over: 158.5 (-115)
Under: 158.5 (-105)
How To Watch Arizona vs Arizona State
Time: 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT
TV: Pac-12 Network
Why Arizona Could Cover the Spread
The Wildcats crushed the Sun Devils a few weeks ago. Notably, the game was very close for the first 12 minutes. Arizona led by only four points, 28-24, with eight minutes left in the first half. The Wildcats then went on a huge run to get a 49-31 lead at halftime. Arizona then blew the doors off the game in the second half by outscoring ASU by 27 points, 56-29. The final score was 105-60. Arizona played 12 ordinary minutes and yet still won by 45. That shows the talent gap between these teams. Arizona has been revived by Washington State's loss to Arizona State. The Wildcats won easily against Washington in their most recent game. They will play this game with confidence and will blow ASU out of the water.
Why Arizona State Could Cover the Spread
Arizona State did crumble against Arizona in Tucson, but in the first 12 minutes, ASU was competitive with the U of A. If ASU can play the first 12 minutes the same way it did in Tucson a few weeks ago, the Sun Devils should cover the spread. They are playing at home, so it's going to be a different vibe compared to Tucson and the McKale Center. If ASU starts well, the game should stay close. Arizona State will go all-out in what is the final truly big game of the Sun Devils' season.
Final Arizona-Arizona State Prediction & Pick
Arizona State is not a good team, but it is a feisty team at home, as shown by the win over Washington State. ASU will empty the fuel tank for this one game. Take ASU.
Final Arizona-Arizona State Prediction & Pick: Arizona State +11.5