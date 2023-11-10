Senior Day has arrived in Boulder as the 21st-ranked Arizona Wildcats prepare for battle against Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes. It is time to take an exclusive look at our college football odds series where our Arizona-Colorado prediction and pick will be made.

Senior Day has arrived in Boulder as the 21st-ranked Arizona Wildcats prepare for battle against Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes. It is time to take an exclusive look at our college football odds series where our Arizona-Colorado prediction and pick will be made.

Don't look now folks, but Arizona has been on one of the more impressive tears in all of college football! Indeed, U of A have been unbeatable since going toe-to-toe with USC in the triple overtime loss. Since then, the ferocious and disciplined Wildcats have reeled off three consecutive victories against ranked opponents and have now appeared in the College Football Rankings for the first time since 2017. Will Arizona's fortunes continue on Saturday?

After being the biggest sports story on the face of the earth with a decisive 3-0 start, Colorado has fallen on hard times with losses in five of their last six games overall, the Buffaloes are parched to get back into the win column. At one point, CU looked “primed” to make it to at least a bowl game, but now, that possible achievement is in serious jeopardy. There happens to be plenty of talent on this roster, but can the Buffs show an ounce of fight on both lines of scrimmage?

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Arizona-Colorado Odds

Arizona: -10.5 (-104)

Colorado: +10.5 (-118)

Over: 54.5 (-110)

Under: 54.5 (-110)

How to Watch Arizona vs. Colorado Week 11

Time: 2:00 ET/11:00 PT

TV: Pac-12 Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Arizona Will Cover The Spread

One of the new darlings of college football, the confidence that exists in and around this program is at an all-time high. Believe it or not, but the increased craze in Tucson has led to fans coming out in droves. In fact, the school has already sold 41,000 tickets for next weekend's contest at home versus another ranked opponent in Utah.

In regards to Arizona going out on the road and finding a way to get the job done in a hostile environment, the Wildcats are aware that they will get all they can handle from the Buffaloes. Luckily, the magic of freshman quarterback Noah Fafita continues to be the talk of the town. Since taking over the starting job before kickoff of the Washington game, the Huntington Beach native has already been named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week for a conference record four times. There's no more debating, folks. Mr. Fafita is hands down the future of this football program.

Not to mention, but head coach Jedd Fisch has also done a stupendous job with his recruiting in general. Whether it's edge rusher Taylor Upshaw and his 7.5 sacks, or the matchup nightmare himself in wideout Tenairoa McMillan making clutch plays in the passing game, Arizona's weapons are no joke.

Why Colorado Will Cover The Spread

Give credit where credit is due… Coach Prime has truly exceeded expectations in his first year at the Power 5 level.

However, CU's glaring issue is now focused on a porous offensive line that has more holes than a toilet seat.

Obviously, QB Shedeur Sanders and this passing game is automatic when given a clean pocket, but without a respectable running game and continuous missed assignments by the hog mollies up front, something will need to change in a hurry for CU to find a way to move the ball consistently. To make matters more challenging, the Wildcats defense is one that isn't afraid to get after the quarterback

It seems like it was only a few weeks ago when the Colorado defense could not even stop a nosebleed. Fast forward only a couple games, and the Buffaloes are finally starting to put it together defensively. Despite the improvement, this is still a unit that has. talent disadvantage on most weeks. Overall, they rank as one of the worst defenses in all of the nation and have been gauged severely through the air this season. On average, Colorado is allowing 300 yards per game and must do a better job in their pass coverage, especially against a quarterback like Fafita.

Regardless, this is an opportunistic Buffaloes defense as of late that has shown they can wreak havoc in the turnover department. Overall, Colorado has combined to force six turnovers against ranked opponents UCLA and Oregon State. If the defense can swarm and suffocate the Wildcats' defense, then it is truly anybody's ball game.

Final Arizona-Colorado Prediction & Pick

Alas, this game will come down to Colorado's ability to protect Shedeur Sanders in the pocket. If they cannot, then the Buffaloes may be in for a long day. Nevertheless, CU has only been blown out one time this season which came on the wrong side of a 42-6 romping at Oregon. Even if Arizona proves they are the far better team on Saturday, don't be surprised if Colorado keeps this one close.

Final Arizona-Colorado Prediction & Pick: Colorado +10.5 (-118)