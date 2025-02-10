ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Tuesday with a matchup between Arizona and Kansas State. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Arizona-Kansas State prediction and pick.

The No. 13 Arizona Wildcats (17-6) travel to Manhattan to face the Kansas State Wildcats (12-11) in a crucial Big 12 matchup on Tuesday night. Arizona, tied atop the conference standings, enters on a six-game winning streak and boasts a high-powered offense averaging 82.8 points per game. Kansas State, meanwhile, has found its rhythm, winning five straight, including an impressive road victory over No. 3 Iowa State. Keep an eye on Arizona's Caleb Love (16.3 PPG) and Kansas State's David N'Guessan, coming off a 20-point performance. With contrasting styles and momentum on both sides, this clash promises to be an exciting battle at Bramlage Coliseum.

Here are the Arizona-Kansas State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Arizona-Kansas State Odds

Arizona: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -170

Kansas State: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +140

Over: 150.5 (-110)

Under: 150.5 (-110)

How to Watch Arizona vs. Kansas State

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why Arizona Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the No. 13 Arizona Wildcats prepare to face off against the Kansas State Wildcats in Manhattan, all signs point to a potential road victory for Tommy Lloyd's squad. Arizona's high-powered offense, averaging an impressive 82.9 points per game, should prove too much for Kansas State's defense to handle. Led by the dynamic Caleb Love, who's averaging 16.2 points per game, and supported by a talented supporting cast including Jaden Bradley and Oumar Ballo, the Wildcats possess multiple scoring threats that can exploit Kansas State's vulnerabilities.

Defensively, Arizona's length and athleticism will likely disrupt Kansas State's offensive flow. The Wildcats have been stingy on that end of the court, holding opponents to just 69.5 points per game. This defensive prowess, combined with their rebounding advantage (40.6 rebounds per game compared to Kansas State's 30.2), should limit second-chance opportunities for the home team. Additionally, Arizona's experience in tough road environments within the competitive Big 12 conference has prepared them well for the hostile atmosphere they'll face in Bramlage Coliseum. With momentum on their side following impressive victories over ranked opponents, including a recent win against rival Arizona State, the Wildcats are poised to continue their strong play and secure a crucial road win against Kansas State.

Why Kansas State Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the Kansas State Wildcats prepare to host the No. 13 Arizona Wildcats, there's a palpable sense of momentum building in Manhattan. Fresh off a thrilling victory over in-state rival Kansas, K-State is riding a five-game winning streak that includes three wins against ranked opponents. This surge has transformed a once-struggling team into a formidable force, and the timing couldn't be better for their matchup against Arizona. The Wildcats' recent success can be attributed to their balanced offensive attack, led by the red-hot David N'Guessan, who's coming off a 20-point performance against Kansas. Coupled with the playmaking abilities of Dug McDaniel and the sharpshooting of Max Jones, K-State's offense has found its rhythm at the perfect moment.

Defensively, Kansas State has shown remarkable improvement, holding opponents to just 70.1 points per game. This defensive prowess will be crucial against an Arizona team that averages 82.8 points per contest. The Wildcats' home court advantage at Bramlage Coliseum, where they boast an 8-3 record this season, cannot be overstated. The raucous atmosphere has historically been a significant factor in K-State's success against ranked opponents. Moreover, the team's recent experience in tight games, evidenced by their nail-biting 71-70 win at Arizona State, has honed their ability to perform under pressure. With their newfound confidence, improved team chemistry, and the momentum of their winning streak, Kansas State is poised to pull off another upset and continue their ascent in the Big 12 standings.

Final Arizona-Kansas State Prediction & Pick

The No. 13 Arizona Wildcats visit the Kansas State Wildcats in a compelling Big 12 matchup at Bramlage Coliseum. Arizona enters on a six-game winning streak, boasting a high-powered offense averaging 82.8 points per game. Kansas State, meanwhile, has found its rhythm, winning five straight, including an impressive road victory at Iowa State. While Arizona's offensive firepower and rebounding advantage (37.1 rebounds per game vs. Kansas State's 28.5) are significant, Kansas State's home court advantage and recent momentum make this a tricky matchup. David N'Guessan's 20-point performance against Kansas highlights K-State's improving offense. Despite Kansas State's recent surge, Arizona's consistency and superior talent should prevail. Expect a close game early, but Arizona's depth and scoring ability will likely wear down K-State in the second half as Arizona covers the -3.5 spread in a hard-fought road win.

Final Arizona-Kansas State Prediction & Pick: Arizona -3.5 (-110), Over 150.5 (-110)