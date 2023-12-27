The Alamo Bowl will feature two of the best offenses in the league as Arizona will take on Oklahoma.

In the most anticipated bowl game to date this season, Arizona will take on Oklahoma in the Valero Alamo Bowl. It will be only the second bowl game so far this season to feature two ranked teams, and it will be the game that kicks off the most exciting bowl games to come. In this article, we will explain how you can watch the game.

When and where is the Valero Alamo Bowl?

The Alamo Bowl has its own venue: the Alamodome. The game is played in San Antonio, Texas, and kickoff is scheduled for 9:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 28.

How to watch Arizona vs. Oklahoma

The Alamo Bowl will be broadcast on ESPN, but you can also watch it on fuboTV.

Date: Thursday, Dec. 28 | Time: 9:15 p.m. ET

Location: Alamodome — San Antonio, Texas

TV channel: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

FanDuel Odds: Arizona -2.5 | O/U 59.5

Valero Alamo Bowl storylines

Both Arizona and Oklahoma ended their seasons hot. Arizona is ranked 14th in the nation after going 9-3 and winning their last six games. Four of their wins on the season come against ranked opponents.

Arizona looked great this year, and their future is just as bright. Only two players are transferring out of the program, and their talented young quarterback is only a sophomore. Noah Fifita threw 2,515 yards and 23 touchdowns this season. One-thousand, two hundred forty-two of those went Tetairoa McMillian's direction. The team also has Jonah Coleman, who ran for 851 yards. The trio led Arizona to scoring 34.3 points per game.

Oklahoma will be without their star quarterback. Dillon Gabriel is transferring to Oregon after throwing 3,660 yards this season.

“Me and coach BV [Brent Venables] did have that conversation,” Gabriel said about playing in the Alamo Bowl. ” He did offer up the ability to play in it. I wanted to and I believe in finishing what you start, but I just think it didn't make sense in what the situation was of, man, just kind of the beginning of the new era and letting Jackson [Arnold] go play.

Oklahoma will turn to Gabriel's backup, Jackson Arnold. Luckily, the young quarterback is no slouch. In fact, Arnold was a five-star recruit, and he has always been looked at as the future of the team. Arnold has tons of talent, but it won't be easy making his first start against a talented Arizona team in the Alamo Bowl. Luckily, Arnold has tons of weapons around him, as Oklahoma finished third in the nation in scoring (43.2 points per game) this season.

Sixteen different offensive players scored a touchdown for Oklahoma this year, showing their incredible depth. They also have plenty of top-end talent. Drake Stoops had 10 receiving touchdowns, while Gavin Sawchuk had eight rushing scores.

At 10-2, Oklahoma is ranked 12th, so this game is sure to be a close one. However, Oklahoma has only played one ranked opponent prior to Arizona. They did beat Texas, though, and the Longhorns are a team in the College Football Playoff now.

Alamo Bowl history

The Alamo Bowl has been played annually since 1993. It matches the second team from the Pac-12 and Big 12 Conferences against each other. Both Arizona and Oklahoma will be leaving those respective conferences after this season, so the Alamo Bowl will be the last time Arizona represents the Pac-12 and Oklahoma plays for the Big 12. Arizona will actually be joining the Big 12, while Oklahoma is SEC-bound.

Prior to being sponsored by Valero Energy, the Alamo Bowl was sponsored by the likes of Builders Square, Sylvania, and MasterCard. Valero has been the longest sponsor of the Alamo Bowl, though, as the bowl game has been named in its honor since 2007.

Arizona and Oklahoma have both played in the Alamo Bowl once before. Arizona lost, 36-10, to Oklahoma State in 2010, while Oklahoma beat Oregon 47-32 in 2021.

The Big 12 has been represented in the Alamo Bowl since 1996. Prior to that, the now-defunct Southwest Conference had an automatic bid into the bowl. The Pac-12 was originally represented in the Alamo Bowl from 1993-94, but they didn't come back until 2010. From 1995 until 2009, the Big Ten had a bid into the Alamo Bowl.

The Alamo Bowl may not be considered one of the six major bowl games, but it is always one of the most exciting and highest-scoring bowl games, and it tends to feature some of the highest-ranked teams in the nation. This year is sure to be no different.